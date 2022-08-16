Zero car for less than R$ 100 thousand: you can count the options on your fingers – 08/16/2022

Two years ago, anyone with a budget of up to R$100,000 to buy a brand new car had dozens of options. The list ranged from well-equipped hatchbacks to compact SUVs with turbo engines. Currently, even with the huge number of vehicles for sale in Brazil, it is possible to count on the fingers and toes how many fit in this price range: only 19.
The reality for those on a limited budget is harsh. The cheapest car in the country, the Fiat Mobi, costs R$64,690, followed by another subcompact, the Renault Kwid, R$65,790. Families who need bigger cars and have a limited budget are left with less equipped versions, or vehicles whose platform is older. Without the latest innovations on the market.
We made a list of all options up to R$100,000 for sale in Brazil, and we came to the conclusion that there are only 19 options. Below, we’ve sorted the cars alphabetically by manufacturers. It is important to note that some of them have a starting price below our threshold, but there are more expensive versions.
list will reduce
In recent months, the Brazilian market has lost options for popular cars such as the Ford Ka, Fiat Uno, Nissan March, Toyota Etios and the Volkswagen Fox and up!. The manual Nissan Versa stopped being produced temporarily, until the 2023 line hits stores. Volkswagen Gol and Voyage will be discontinued by the end of the year.
The Renault Logan and Sandero can also be in the hot seat. The only novelty planned for this year, which should cost less than R$100,000, is the Citroën C3. The model is expected to arrive at dealerships in the second half of September.
Cars for less than R$ 100 thousand
Chevrolet
Onyx
From BRL 78,700
Onyx Plus
From BRL 83,480
Fiat
furniture
From BRL 64,690
Chronos
From BRL 74,490
argo
From BRL 75,190
Strada
From BRL 95,290
Pulse
From BRL 95,590
Hyundai
HB20
From BRL 76,690
HB20S
From BRL 80,390
Peugeot
208
From BRL 79,990
Renault
Kwid
From BRL 65,790
sandero
From BRL 83,190
logan
From BRL 85,590
Toyota
Yaris
From BRL 93,590
Yaris Sedan
From BRL 97,290
Volkswagen
Goal
From BRL 75,830
Pole
From BRL 78,550
Sloop
From BRL 88,470
voyage
From BRL 87,730
