Zero car for less than R$ 100 thousand: you can count the options on your fingers – 08/16/2022

Two years ago, anyone with a budget of up to R$100,000 to buy a brand new car had dozens of options. The list ranged from well-equipped hatchbacks to compact SUVs with turbo engines. Currently, even with the huge number of vehicles for sale in Brazil, it is possible to count on the fingers and toes how many fit in this price range: only 19.

The reality for those on a limited budget is harsh. The cheapest car in the country, the Fiat Mobi, costs R$64,690, followed by another subcompact, the Renault Kwid, R$65,790. Families who need bigger cars and have a limited budget are left with less equipped versions, or vehicles whose platform is older. Without the latest innovations on the market.

We made a list of all options up to R$100,000 for sale in Brazil, and we came to the conclusion that there are only 19 options. Below, we’ve sorted the cars alphabetically by manufacturers. It is important to note that some of them have a starting price below our threshold, but there are more expensive versions.

list will reduce

In recent months, the Brazilian market has lost options for popular cars such as the Ford Ka, Fiat Uno, Nissan March, Toyota Etios and the Volkswagen Fox and up!. The manual Nissan Versa stopped being produced temporarily, until the 2023 line hits stores. Volkswagen Gol and Voyage will be discontinued by the end of the year.

The Renault Logan and Sandero can also be in the hot seat. The only novelty planned for this year, which should cost less than R$100,000, is the Citroën C3. The model is expected to arrive at dealerships in the second half of September.

Cars for less than R$ 100 thousand

Chevrolet

Onyx

From BRL 78,700

Onyx Plus
From BRL 83,480

Fiat

furniture

From BRL 64,690

Chronos
From BRL 74,490

argo
From BRL 75,190

Strada

From BRL 95,290

Pulse
From BRL 95,590

Hyundai

HB20

From BRL 76,690

HB20S
From BRL 80,390

Peugeot

208

From BRL 79,990

Renault

Kwid

From BRL 65,790

sandero
From BRL 83,190

logan
From BRL 85,590

Toyota

Yaris

From BRL 93,590

Yaris Sedan
From BRL 97,290

Volkswagen

Goal

From BRL 75,830

Pole
From BRL 78,550

Sloop

From BRL 88,470

voyage
From BRL 87,730

