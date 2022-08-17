10 facts about Stray, the cat game

Stray has already become known as the “cat game” and has become a success since its launch, which took place on July 19, 2022. Despite the initial idea seeming simple, the fact that the player is commanding a kitten is one of the points. gameplay highs.

Today we are going to gather 10 facts about Stray that many people don’t know and that will certainly make you like the game even more.

What is Stray?

For those who still don’t know or want to know a little more about the game, it was developed by BlueTwelve Studio and released on July 19 of this year, 2022. It can currently be played on both computer and Sony consoles in the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

It ended up becoming the “cat game” simply because the premise is to control a kitten that needs to survive in a cyberpunk environment with a post-apocalyptic feel. His main mission is to find his family again after they are separated by an accident where the protagonist falls during a crossing and ends up in the city.

One of the highlights of the game is, without a doubt, the movements of the main character, since the player feels, in fact, controlling a real cat, they are so realistic. Of course, other characters also end up conquering players during the adventure.

But today we’re going to focus on the fun facts about the game’s development and how it’s been doing since its launch. Check out 10 very interesting facts about Stray.

1 – The kitten in the game was inspired by a kitten in real life

One of the game’s biggest curiosities is that the beloved protagonist was actually inspired by a real kitten. His name is Murtaugh, and he’s the pet of the co-founders of the BlueTwelve studio. The main inspiration in this case was the appearance with red hair and darker lines.

Murtaugh was found by Viv and Koola on the streets of France, in the city of Montpellier, more specifically under a car. They then took him home and he went from a stray kitten to a kitten with a pretty comfortable life.

According to a post from the PlayStation teams on their blog, they reported that “Stray’s main protagonist doesn’t have a name or at least not a name that can be pronounced with human language. That said, the main source of inspiration behind creating this charming video game character is one of them.”

2 – Other kittens played key roles in the creation of the game

Murtaugh may have been the great inspiration for the protagonist’s look, but in terms of movements, the game had more very special appearances. The main one is Oscar, a Sphynx kitten who is actually an actor! He was taken to the studio practically every day so that the team could be inspired by his movements, especially Miko, who was responsible for animating the game’s protagonist.

Another kitten who also participated in the production of the game helping the team was Jun, who was always around to inspire the staff. According to the post, he was “responsible for monitoring the team’s efforts on a day-to-day basis and ensuring everyone was working on the right topic.” In other words, a very important job!

Overall, the team was always surrounded by cats, and many of them already had a feline at home as a pet, which helped a lot in the process and movement of the game.

3 – The city was also based on a location

During an interview, a producer at BlueTwelve said that they, the developers, were fascinated by a place that no longer exists, called the Walled City of Kowloon. This location was once a hub of urban development in Hong Kong, and once had a population density of 111,450 per square mile.

It was built from a huddle of apartments with tight spaces between them and was considered a pretty terrifying place for many people because of that. Still, the game’s developers ended up finding the perfect spot for a place where a cat could explore at will.

Not only because of the look that is different and fascinating, Kowloon was made up of buildings so cramped and with little space, it would be easier for a cat to explore everything without too much trouble. For those who have already played, you can see that the setting is very similar, with small apartments, narrow streets and ceilings that are easy to climb.

4 – Stray can be just a cat simulator if you want

Anyone who hasn’t played the game doesn’t know, but it really strives to be practically a cat life simulator. That means they went beyond just moving and jumping..

The player has full control of the character and can even make him meow whenever and wherever he wants. The game has a specially dedicated button so that the protagonist lets out his voice whenever he feels like it and with different intensities.

In addition, it is also possible to interact with the surrounding scenery, such as sharpening your nails on some objects in the environment such as a rug. The marks are left there, showing the protagonist’s passage through the place. At other times it is possible to roll on the floor to play with something or simply lie down to take a nap. A cat’s life, literally.

5 – Stray helped with campaigns to help stray cats

Taking advantage of the hype of the game and especially the feeling of welcome generated by the gameplay, one of those responsible for publishing Stray, Annapurna Interactive, started a campaign with the aim of helping strays.

In partnership with some organizations that already take care of the protection of animals and shelters, like Cats Protection and Nebraska Humane Cats in the US and UK, they gave some copies of Stray so that they could raise some funds with donations.

Unfortunately these campaigns are focused on these two places, so they are not available for donation here in Brazil or to help kittens here. However, even so, the game ended up inspiring others to create their own campaigns and initiatives.

An example was the streamer Emmalition, who made a benefit broadcast also in partnership with Annapurna to give away two copies of the game to spectators.

6 – You can’t miss the jump in the game

The Stray game has a very interesting balance between fun and realistic gameplay for those who want to feel like a cat. For starters, it has very good animations that help with this feeling, and, in addition, the experience is not usually strange or complicated.

That’s because the studio decided to give the best level of refinement to the game’s gameplay. One of the choices, for example, was to remove the possibility of a failure during a jump from the protagonist, making movement more fluid.

In early prototypes of the game where this glitch was an option, they revealed that players often missed their jumps, and while in real life cats sometimes miss their jumps, they decided it wasn’t that much fun in the game. In addition, they decided that the fact of jumping from one side to the other with ease is something that really fits into this fantasy universe of Stray so that the player feels like a cat.

7 – Stray was the first game to arrive on PS Plus on the same day of release

Sony had already announced that not all major game releases would hit the PS Plus service catalog on the same day they launch for platforms. In fact, many arrive just a few days later, but with Stray it was different. The game became available to players on the service on July 19 as well.

Remembering that currently it can be purchased for PC on Steam for R$ 63.79 and for PS4 or PS5 for R$ 149.90. Therefore, players who subscribe to PS Plus were able to enjoy the game on consoles for a very interesting price, which is just the monthly fee for the service, which also includes several other games.

8 – The game design level was more challenging

Stray’s main highlight is seeing the world around him the same way a cat sees it, that is, in a very different view than a human. And the game does it very well. Even robots that, perhaps to a human of their same size, might not seem so intimidating, become major threats to the little protagonist.

This whole change of perspective makes things in the world even bigger, and for that BlueTwelve had to work hard, making it feel for the players and, at the same time, fun for the character to play with. This even brought some challenges.

According to them, in any other games you can add details like air conditioning in buildings, or pipes in the walls, and that’s just aesthetic. In the game, they become important components for the character’s movement.

9 – Game was inspiration for accessories for cats in the real world

Stray was so successful that even other companies decided to jump on the bandwagon of the game. One of them was Travel Cat, which specializes in cat accessories and was inspired by the backpack used by the protagonist to create one for real cats.

The backpack comes attached with a leash so owners can walk their cats safely. The company also created a backpack so that owners can carry cats on their backs, containing air vents and a small window so the pet can see everything around it even while inside it.

Of course, the price is not exactly the most affordable, but the items are already on pre-sale and they deliver in Brazil. For those who want a travel backpack to carry cats on their backs, the price is R$ 895.00. The small backpack with the collar costs R$ 260.00.

10 – Stray has surpassed major releases on Steam

During the month of July when the game was released, Stray became the most wanted on Steam as most users put it on their wishlists. It also remained as the most anticipated game for several days, and after its release this success only increased.

After July 19, Stray was among the best-selling titles on the computer platform and managed to surpass even other major releases such as Spider-Man, FIFA 23 and even Elden Ring. Nowadays it is in 5th place, even after almost 1 month of launch.

One of the reasons for his success is that he really won the hearts of players. It garnered a lot of praise from streamers and gamers, as well as criticism that gave the game high marks, above 80 on Metacritc. Of course, the cat of being a cat simulator ends up having its highlight too, since it brought a very unusual and incredibly cute protagonist.

Another interesting point is that Stray arrived for computers at a more affordable price, especially when compared to other major releases today that end up exceeding the R$200 range.