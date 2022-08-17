12 tricks to lose weight by eating well







lose weight eating well Photo: Shutterstock / Saúde em Dia

Have one tasty diet, which encourages weight loss – contrary to what many people may think – is not an impossible dream. Therefore, being able to lose weight by eating well, without going hungry and wanting, is also.

However, eating improperly can often be linked to the false idea that in order to have balanced nutrition, you have to give up taste. Even, some people who want to change their eating habits end up running into the lack of pleasure in carrying out a weight loss diet. They cut fatty foods, reduce carbohydrates, but end up not sustaining the new menu for a long time.

But to lose weight eating well, dedication is necessary. “The key to overcoming food boredom is to prepare tasty, healthy meals and vary the food and the way it is prepared”, indicates Adriana Stavro – Master Nutritionist at Centro Universitário São Camilo.

According to the expert, varying the way you prepare food is essential for weight loss. “To support weight loss, adequate amounts of nutrient-dense, low-calorie foods are needed. Eating the same things every day can become indigestible,” she says.

Adriana listed some tips to have a tasty and healthy diet at the same time. Check out:

How to lose weight eating well