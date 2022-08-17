13 great new features of Android 13

Google finally released the final version of Android 13 this Monday (15). The big update arrives in its purest edition on the Pixel line smartphones, full of news and important additions that give freshness to the routine with the cell phone, along with valuable adjustments in important functions of the operating system.

The long period of testing ended a little earlier than expected and, from there, many features could be anticipated, however, without the certainty that they would actually be released with Android 13. Now, with the definitive edition available, you can tell exactly which ideas Google decided to take forward and what ended up being left behind during development.

The main news of Android 13

13. New media player

One of the most interesting new features of Android 13 is the new native media player. The function is found in the usual place, the Quick Settings section, but it is bigger, more elegant, has more information right away and changes its appearance according to the app and the content played (album or video, for example).

The media player has a dynamic background, has more information on the screen and is more intuitive (Image: Matheus Bigogno/Canaltech)

12. Lots of Dynamic Colors

Material You introduced in Android 12 also brings the look of Android 13 to life. The new OS’s color extraction system is even more robust and is capable of producing up to 16 different theme options from the wallpaper palette. Plus, there are more solid color options to choose from.

Dynamic Colors are available in a wider variety and can be applied to non-Google app icons (Image: Playback/Google)

Application icons can also be redecorated according to the chosen theme. Of course, this depends on the implementation of the developer responsible for the program, so not all icons can be customized at will.

11. Active apps indicator

Android 13 will make it clearer when there are apps running in the background. In the Quick Settings section, the system will tell you how many apps are currently active and how long they have been in this condition. Next to it, there are “Stop” buttons that interrupt the app to save memory, processing and battery.

10. Specific languages ​​for each app

Are you fluent in more than one language, or do you want to practice a foreign language on a mobile app? In Android 13, each program can have a different language. Thus, the user can set the preferences as he wants, whether to keep the practice up to date or to avoid problematic translations.

In Settings, the user will be able to choose languages ​​for applications individually (Image: Matheus Bigogno/Canaltech)

9. Time to sleep

In the new Android 13, the user will be able to set the “Bedtime” mode. The solution dims the wallpaper, lowers the screen brightness and activates Android’s dark mode to revert the color palette to a less aggressive default for the eyes.

8. Choose only one photo

Now it is no longer necessary to grant access permission to all your files when using an app. When you need a file, whether to build a personal profile or share media, choose exactly the photo or video you want to provide the app.

7. Private Clipboard

The cell phone’s Clipboard is sometimes a forgotten area that moves a lot of sensitive data such as photos, videos and even passwords. On Android 13, the system will be able to clear the section history automatically after one hour.

6. Only Notifications Required

When installing a new application, it must ask the user for permission to issue notifications and will no longer have this right by default. This change of preference, while simple, can help you get rid of unnecessary warnings.

(Image: Matheus Bigogno/Canaltech)

5. Taskbar for tablets and foldables

What was good in Android 12L is still present in Android 13 (now no extra versions). Devices with large screens (tablets and foldables) have increased usability by the well-known “taskbar” of the system, now improved in gestures that facilitate multitasking.

4. Bluetooth Low Energy (LE)

Support for Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) will give Android 13 phones reduced latency in streaming content and enable even more accurate audio synchronization. In addition, the technology will also provide improved quality and the ability to stream to multiple devices simultaneously.

3. Support for Spatial Audio

When accompanied by compatible headphones, your phone can now activate Spatial Audio to enhance immersion while listening to music. The tool tracks your head movement to redirect the sound source and simulate as if you were at the center of the studio.

2. Approximate sharing

Android 13 supports casting apps to Chromebooks. The function allows you to “mirror” cell phone programs on the computer, allowing you to read and reply to messages from your notebook. Native support includes apps like Google Messages, WhatsApp, and Signal.

1. Remote clipboard

In a future update, Android 13 will also support a synced clipboard between devices. The content saved on the cell phone (URL, photo, text or video) can be pasted on the tablet and vice versa.