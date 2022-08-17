2022 Black Candidate Percentage Highest in Last Three General Elections | Election in Numbers

The percentage of black candidates (that is, the sum of blacks and browns) in this year’s general elections is the highest since 2014, when self-declaration of race began.

For the 2022 race, 49.49% of candidates declared themselves to be black. In 2018, it was 46.5% and, in 2014, it was 44.24%. The data are contained in the candidacy register of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

Percentage of black candidates in relation to the total Since 2014, when racial self-declaration began Source: Superior Electoral Court (TSE)

As a result, for the first time since racial self-declaration was instituted in 2014, the percentage of black candidacies is higher than that of white candidates in a general election.

In 2022, those who declare themselves white are 48.93%. In 2018, it was 52.46% and, in 2014, 54.98%.

Comparison between the number of black and white candidates in percentage Source: Superior Electoral Court

In 2020, the year of municipal elections, the number of black candidates exceeded the number of whites (49.9% to 47.8%). In the municipal election, the voter votes for councilor and mayor. In the general election, for president, governor, senator, federal deputy and state (or district) deputy.

Positions in dispute in the 2022 elections: the deadline for registering candidacies in the TSE

The number of women candidates is the highest in the last three general elections.

The number of indigenous candidates in this year’s general elections is the highest since 2014, when racial self-declaration began.

Candidates from blacks are considered to be those from candidates who declare themselves to be black or brown.

In 2022, the number of candidates who declared themselves black rose to 3,919. In 2018, there were 3,163 and, in 2014, 2,424.

On the other hand, the number of those who declared themselves brown fell. There are 9,992 in 2022. In 2018, there were 10,406 and, in 9,194, in 2014.

In total, this year’s elections have 28,288 registered candidates. The number is 7.71% higher than 2014, but 3.06% lower than 2018.