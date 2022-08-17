4 notices published this Tuesday (16/8)

New public tender notices were published this Tuesday, August 16thwith vacancies for all levels of education.

TRT PB Contest (TRT 13)

The notice is published TRT PB contest (Regional Labor Court of the 13th Region), which offers 4 vacancies and more opportunities in reserve registration for mid-level and higher-level positions.

Remunerations were stipulated in BRL 7,591.37 for Judicial Technician and BRL 12,455.30 for the position of Judicial Analyst.

Enrollment starts on the day August 22 and follow until the day September 20, 2022, by the FGV website, the event’s banking. The fees are:

BRL 75.00 (medium level)

BRL 95.00 (higher level)

Candidates will be evaluated through objective tests scheduled to be applied on the day November 27, 2022.

Public tender Amparo City Hall (SP)

The public notice for the contest by the Municipality of Amparo (SP) was published offering 66 immediate vacancies and more opportunities in booking registration.

Enrollment starts on the day August 25th and go until the day September 24, 2022, through the website of Avança SP, the event’s organizer. The rates range from BRL 54.00 The BRL 86.00.

Remuneration can reach up to R$ 13,040.86, depending on the desired position, and working hours of 12 to 40 hours.

As a form of evaluation, candidates will be submitted to objective tests, scheduled for the day November 27in addition to the qualification test, practical test, anthropometric test, physical aptitude test, specific psychological assessment, specific medical examination, social investigation and training program.

Lucas do Rio Verde City Hall (MT)

The public notice for the competition to work in the City Hall of Lucas do Rio Verde (MT) was published, which offers 153 immediate vacancies and more reserve registration for various positions.

Applications must be made on the day august 18 per day September 18, 2022, through the website of Selecon, the organizer of the event. Fees range from R$50.00 to R$100.00.

Candidates have remuneration that varies between the values ​​of BRL 2,070.14 and BRL 19,266.78with working hours of 20 to 40 hours per week.

The objective and discursive tests are scheduled to be held on October 23, 2022, in addition to the analysis of titles and practical tests.

Lawn City Hall Competition (RS)

With the offer of six immediate vacancies and more formation of reserve registration, the public notice for the City Hall of Relvado (RS) competition was published.

The salaries offered range from BRL 1,240.37 The BRL 2,939.68, depending on the intended position, with working hours of 20 to 40 hours per week.

Entries must be made through the website of Legalle Concursos, the organizer of the event, of the day August 22 per day September 15, 2022. The rates range from BRL 60.00 to BRL 100.00.

Candidates will be evaluated through objective tests scheduled for the day October 9, 2022.

Stay on top of all the news from the world of contests by following our channel News directionon Youtube.