5 detox foods to cleanse your body







Detox juices can work as a great ally in this process | photo: Shutterstock Photo: Kitchen Guide

The consumption of industrialized and ultra-processed foods can deregulate hormones and increase the production of free radicals. This favors the premature aging of our cells and causes overloads in the body. This is where the importance of eating detox foods comes in!

What is detoxification?

The nutritionist Marianna Magri explains that the detoxification is the physiological or medicinal elimination of toxic substances from the body, carried out mainly by the liver, but also by the intestines, kidneys and skin. In it, the organism returns to homeostasis, which is the equilibrium condition of the body’s internal environment.

“We know that the adoption of a healthy, balanced, varied and natural eating habit, rich in dietary fiber, antioxidants, good fats, combined with adequate water consumption and the practice of moderate physical activities, in addition to good sleep and leisure habits , will certainly help the body to eliminate toxins that eventually come into contact with the body through natural mechanisms”, explains the nutritionist.

Why bet on detox foods?

Our body is daily contaminated by toxins and impurities. And, it is the liver, mainly, that contributes by filtering impurities, eliminating toxins, and acting in the fight against free radicals. In this scenario, Marianna explains: “A detoxification It is important that there are no inflammatory overloads, excess toxins and harmful substances. We are surrounded by an environment that constantly contaminates us and that, in the long term, accelerates premature aging, oxidative stress, impairs disposition and increases the incidence of chronic diseases”.





Detox juices can work as a great ally in this process | photo: Shutterstock Photo: Kitchen Guide

Among the benefits for the body and health, detox action helps to reduce inflammatory overload, eliminate toxins and fight free radicals in the body. In addition, the natural form of detox can be done by anyone, however adapting to daily habits — mainly food — directly affect this ability to detoxification.

Check out 5 detox foods to cleanse your body:

1 – Water

The drink is one of the main responsible for solubilizing biochemical reactions in the body and help eliminate toxins. Drinking an adequate amount of water daily is one of the main strategies to eliminate toxins from the body through the liver, intestines, kidneys or skin.

2 – Nuts, cereals and legumes

They are sources of zinc, copper and selenium, essential minerals for the synthesis of endogenous antioxidant enzymes.





Cereals are an excellent example of detox foods | photo: Shutterstock Photo: Kitchen Guide

3 – Ginger

The food has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, combined with few calories and some important minerals such as magnesium and potassium.

4 – Avocado

Avocado is a source of soluble fiber, helping to regulate bowel function. It has a good source of magnesium that acts in more than 300 enzymatic reactions, some of which are fundamental in the detox process.





Include more avocado in your diet| Photo: Disclosure Photo: Kitchen Guide

5 – Oats

Oats are rich in fiber, protein, carbohydrates, as well as important minerals such as iron, calcium, magnesium, zinc and potassium. Food sources of soluble and insoluble fiber such as fruits and whole grain bran, such as oatmeal, help with intestinal functioning and the elimination of toxins.

So, which of these detox foods do you intend to include most often in your diet?