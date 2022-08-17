5G Brings New Risks of Digital Insecurity, Scientist Warns | Telephony

According to the researcher, malicious people could use the flaws, considered simple, to obtain information about the user’s SIM card. The part is responsible for keeping the cell phone number and releasing access to the phone line resources. It would even allow you to control machines remotely.

Among the data that would be vulnerable are identifiers, secret keys, billing information and also the identity of whoever bought the phone chip. Shaik believes that, if not addressed, the leak of this information could be the beginning of a new era of attacks on telecommunications services.

The vulnerability study was done in partnership with researcher Shinjo Park. The result will be presented this Wednesday (17) during the Black Hat conference, which takes place in Las Vegas, in the United States. The event brings together hackers, researchers and enthusiasts of the digital security environment and celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2022.

To form the report that will be displayed at the meeting, the researchers purchased IoT plans from the ten chosen operators. They analyzed special SIM cards made for the use of fifth-generation mobile internet in IoT devices, which led them to have the same access to resources that are released for devices connected to the ecosystem.

According to Shaik, in the long term, cybercriminals could access the vast stream of user data. They would have ways to identify and access IoT devices. They would even be able to send or play commands that were not provided by their original controllers.

This would be a big problem, especially for areas that must use the technology to control robots or autonomous devices, as happens in agricultural regions abroad. With the expansion of technology, machines of the genre are designed with the ability to connect to 5G internet in places where Wi-Fi is not available.

Gaps over 5G flaws are being fixed

As usual in cybersecurity research, the results of the tests were passed on to the operators so that they can fix the problems found. Based in Europe, the United States and Asia, the telecommunications companies were not named by the researchers, but they informed the experts that most of the vulnerabilities found so far are being patched. The failures had varying degrees of complexity.

During the process of checking for breaches, Shaik pointed out that none of the operators detected the researchers’ probe, sparking another alert about the lack of monitoring of the service. It is hoped that, with the identification of problems, companies will be able to work to offer a service with better security steps for their consumers.

As it becomes safer to use, the new generation of mobile internet should bring great benefits to consumers with compatible cell phones, as well as machines that use Internet of Things applications. In Brazil, the 5G connection debuted in July the SA variant, also called “pura”, first in Brasília (DF).

Anatel’s original schedule that provided for all capitals with 5G until September 29, but has undergone changes. For now, the network is available in Brasília, Belo Horizonte (MG), João Pessoa (PB), Porto Alegre (RS), São Paulo (SP), Curitiba (PR), Salvador (BA) and Goiânia (GO).

The cities of Florianópolis (SC), Palmas (TO), Rio de Janeiro (RJ) and Vitória (ES) should be able to receive 5G by August 29. In the other capitals, 5G should arrive from October 28.