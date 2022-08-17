62% think Bolsonaro’s aid measures are electoral

Bolsonaro government increased Brazil Aid from R$400 to R$600 (Photo: MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images)

The government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) created the PEC Kamikaze – also known as the Bondades Package – and increased Auxílio Brasil and Vale Gás, in addition to creating benefits for taxi drivers and truck drivers. For most voters, the measures are mostly electoral, not to help the population.

According to the new Genial/Quaest poll, released this Wednesday (17), 62% of Brazilians say the measures are mainly to help Bolsonaro’s election. Another 33% believe the benefits were created to help people; 5% did not respond.

The perception that the measures are electoral is greater among Lula (PT) voters: 84% say the benefits are to help the president’s reelection and only 10% say they are to help people.

Among those who vote for Bolsonaro, the trend is opposite, 70% believe that the economic measures were created to help the population, while 25% see the benefits as voters.

At the same time, the majority of voters, 58%, understand that Bolsonaro is responsible for Auxílio Brasil; 9% say it is Congress, while 24% do not know or have not responded.

Impact of Aid Brazil

The new value of Auxílio Brasil, which rose from R$400 to R$600, is not perceived as a great improvement for part of the population. The survey shows that 40% of Brazilians understand that the increase does little to improve their family’s life, while 22% said it has no impact. Another 36% say that the new value greatly improves the situation.

In terms of income, for those earning up to two minimum wages, 37% say that the improvement is great, while 39% say that the increase of R$ 200 improves the situation little. Another 23% see no impact.

Among those earning two to five minimum wages, 36% see a significant improvement and 40% say the situation improves a little; 21% say there is no impact.

For those earning more than five minimum wages, 46% see little impact and 32%, a lot. Another 21% say it has no impact.

The survey interviewed 2,000 people between the 11th and 14th of August through face-to-face interviews. The margin of error is two percentage points. The TSE registration is BR-01167/2022.

