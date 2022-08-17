Abel rejects a fight and avoids a clash with other technicians

Abel Ferreira did not feed the controversy around his name that started last week, after the victory over Atlético-MG, on penalties, which classified Palmeiras to the semifinals of Libertadores.

The Portuguese know that there have been statements by Brazilian colleagues in the profession in an ironic and passive-aggressive tone towards him, but he has avoided going deeper and preferred to remain silent, so as not to increase the issue or publicize the topic.

To people close to him, he declared that he never had problems with any professional colleague. And that will not be here, in Brazil, the first time that this will happen.

In the opinion of these same interlocutors, Abel has nothing more than an honest answer to questions about football, nothing more — something that is not even common in dealings between coaches in Brazil.

Yesterday (16), it was the turn of Jorginho, from Atlético-GO, to punish Abel, when commenting on his statement about the tactical organization of Atlético-MG de Cuca.

It is worth remembering that Jorginho had already criticized Abel, due to his behavior with the refereeing in Palmeiras 4 x 2 Atlético-GO, two months ago.

Opinion about Atlético-MG generated a response

Cuca commands Atlético-MG against Palmeiras, for Libertadores Image: Fernando Moreno/AGIF

The current controversy began when Abel was asked how he managed to beat Galo, even though Danilo was sent off, in the 29th minute of the first half, and Scarpa, in the 36th of the second. Minutes earlier, Cuca had said that the expulsion had made it easier for Palmeiras, who had closed more than they would in the 11 against 11.

“Cuca is an experienced coach, with several titles under his belt. When he watches the game, he will understand that there were many players outside our block, and you have to put people inside to attack our line”, he said.

“He had the wingers on the outside, the two full-backs open, the defenders behind, but few players inside our block. That, for us, was easier to control”, he added.

On Sunday, Cuca replied to Abel, even mocking the coach’s motto, which became the title of his book.

“When you’re winning, everything you do is perfect, it’s wonderful. If you go out in the locker room and listen to music at penalty kicks and win, it becomes fashionable. What if you lost? reminds me of the Wall, which fell in the same corner and lost [na decisão da Copa do Brasil pelo Flamengo em 2017]?”, said Cuca, taking the opportunity to snipe the goalkeeper Weverton and Abel, who did not see the penalties of the game against Galo in the field of Allianz Parque.

“When you have two players sent off, nothing happens because the head is cool. They weren’t cool headed, they could have broken one of our players”, completed the Galo commander, in his native Paraná, after his team’s victory over Coritiba, by 1 to 0.

Mano also attacks Abel

Watched by Mano Menezes, Abel Ferreira gestures during Palmeiras x Inter, Brazilian Championship game Image: Carla Carniel/Reuters

Last Sunday (14), Mano Menezes had already used irony, after Internacional’s victory over Fluminense, at Maracanã, by 3-0.

“You heard a class there last week, that you have to put people inside the block and you can’t just play outside the block, so let’s work on that. It’s necessary. This causes greater stability for a team to build. And you have to know how to do it that without counterattacking, without losing the ball. You have to do better and you need a little more”, said Mano.

And yesterday (16) it was the turn of Jorginho, from Atlético-GO, to attack Abel in an interview with ESPN.

“The issue is not whether someone comes from outside or not, it’s behavior. I’ve had a dispute with the Palmeiras committee, which I think is very disrespectful to the referee. I’m not a saint, I’m not that guy who doesn’t complain about the arbitration, but there is a limit. You can’t curse the guy with all the names, say he’s blind”, started Jorginho.

“I saw Cuca’s interview and I saw Abel’s interview. I respect Abel a lot, because he has been a successful guy here (…). But he cannot suggest what he did. P…, that he’s trying to make fun of me. I talked about him, but about his behavior. Talk about my behavior, fight with me. Now, talk about my team, my team, what would I have to do? That’s what he did with Cuca”, said the coach of Atlético-GO.

“Abel is a very good coach, period (…) [Mas] I want to see him do what he’s doing by coming here to Atlético-GO. Come here and you will be Brazilian champion”, challenged the former assistant of the Brazilian team, belittling his own club.

Ceni and Valentim have also clashed head-on

Abel Ferreira and Rogério Ceni meet before the Paulistão final Image: Rodrigo Corsi/Agência Paulistão

Alberto Valentim and Rogério Ceni have also exchanged barbs with the Portuguese.

“Did you guys see what Abel Ferreira did? I don’t know what kind of celebration this is. It’s idiotic”, said Alberto Valentim about the Portuguese kicking a bottle to celebrate Danilo’s goal, the second in the 2-0 victory that gave Recopa to Palmeiras, over Athletico-PR de Valentim, in March.

“Second time I’m lucky against him, right? In Flamengo, we were Recopa champions against him. And today luck came again. It was luck too”, said Ceni, mocking Abel’s speech.

Abel’s statement at the time was:

“Whether you like it or not, in our lives we need a little bit of luck. Competence and luck, as we’ve had in other games. I’m not saying that São Paulo only won with luck. But you have to be lucky. São Paulo, sorry, it was. It’s not luck, it’s the happiness of the game.”