About to debut, singer surprises and gives up on the reality show, says columnist

Scheduled for release on September 13, “The Farm 14” is getting closer and closer to finalizing the list with the new pawns and pawns. However, with less than a month to go until the premiere, a roster drop could complicate matters. A singer would have given up participating in the rural reality.

According to information from journalist Leo Dias, from Metrópoles, the singer Latin was one of the most taken for granted names to participate in the edition of the reality show. However, according to the columnist, the artist had some contractual problems and had to give up the confinement.

the ex-husband of Kelly Key I had almost all the details agreed with Record TV. He would even have already closed the amount of the cache for his participation in “The farm”. However, as he was unable to cancel his concert schedule, Latin chose not to participate in the program.

According to information from Leo Dias, the singer even tried to cancel the presentations that had already been signed for the next month. However, due to pre-established agreements with its contractors, Latin was unsuccessful in canceling and will need to fulfill the presentations.