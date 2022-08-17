According to the website, Fluminense has already received for the sale of Luiz Henrique

This Tuesday, the Spanish newspaper “Notícias de Gipuzkoa” reported that Betis did not pay Real Sociedad the first installment of the purchase of Willian José, and with that tricolor fans showed concern about the payment of Luiz Henrique. According to information from the website “Globoesporte.com” the €8 million fixed euros (approximately R$44 million at the time price) of the operation, which were paid in March, before the European window opened.

However, the delay for Luiz Henrique to debut for Betis in official matches may delay the achievement of the goals provided for in the striker’s contract. Fluminense is entitled to €5 million euros (about R$26 million) of possible bonuses, between individual performance (number of games and goals) and collective performance (winning titles).

If Betis is unable to resolve the financial fair play situation, there is a chance of unsecured players being loaned to other teams. However, there is no possibility of Luiz Henrique returning to Brazil this year. Although the Brazilian Championship regulations allow the exchange of one to eight names in the list of entries for each team until August 26, the transfer window closed last Monday (15). With this, the deadline from this Tuesday is only for young people from the base or athletes without a club.