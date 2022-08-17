Action has already fallen what had to fall; It’s time to buy, analysts say after balance sheet – Money Times

O Inter (INTR) released its figures for the second quarter of 2022 with figures that were well received by the markets.

The shares traded on Nasdaq closed up 9.71% at $3.84. Here in Brazil, the BDRs shot even more: 13.07%, at R$ 19.55.

Analysts feel that the worst is behind us. The phrase was even said by the CEO himself, João Vitor Menin.

“The worst in terms of delays is over,” he said in a telephone interview with Reuters.

Fintech announced late on Monday that the over 90-day delinquency rate was 3.9% in the second quarter, down from 3.5% at the end of March and 3% in December 2021.

For the Itaú BBA, Inter reported a decent set of resultswith R$ 29 million in net income, practically matching the estimates.

On the other hand, credit quality, something that is evaluated with a magnifying glass by the markets, showed only a modest deterioration of 20 percentage points, for a default rate of 3.4% against the expected 3.6%, says the brokerage.

“Overall, it’s still not a material bottom line, but the results show that the worst is probably over,” he says.

Furthermore, analysts claim that compared to Nubank (NAKED), O Inter reported less loan backlog and revenue growth, but also less credit quality pressures.

O UBS puts, on the other hand, that Marketplace GMV disappointed with a drop of 6% in the quarter, which was offset by the increase in the net acceptance rate.

However, the Swiss bank maintains that the Inter is already trading lower than expected, limiting downside risk.

pessimistic side

On the other hand, the Eleven points out that bad debt in the portfolio is a point of attention, which stood at 3.9% compared to 3.3% in 1Q22 and 3% in 2Q21, largely reflecting the delinquency of the credit card portfolio, which reached 7.9% in 2Q22 vs. 6.6% in 1Q22, with a gradual upward trend.

“In comparison with other banks focused on individuals, despite having increased its participation in credit cards, Inter has, in general, a diversified and conservative credit portfolio, operating in guaranteed lines such as payroll and real estate, with 73 % of your portfolio with some collateral”, he says.

For the broker, the Inter presented a negative result as expenses continue to grow at the same speed as revenues and profitability does not show any evolution.

O Bradesco BBI states that this sequential improvement appears to be largely embedded in stock prices at the moment, trading at around 1.0x book value (P/VPA).

“Going forward, while the outlook for spreads should improve in 2H22, we believe there is less room for stronger optimism in the near term, as execution risks still look high at this point.”

Time to buy Inter

O BBA supports the buy recommendation for the Interwith a target price of US$ 8, with the stock trading at a discount of 1 times the P/VPA – Price on Book Value per Share and a price on earnings of 12 times.

O UBS also has a buy recommendation, with a target price of $6.

