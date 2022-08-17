Actor, model and influencer Nilton Moreira, 32, died last Monday (15) in Goiânia. According to information from Anhanguera TVNilton was immunosuppressed and could not resist the complications of covid-19.

The actor was followed by 34,000 people on Instagram, modeled in advertising pieces and acted in works in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

Nilton spent 20 days hospitalized at Hospital Ruy Azevedo, where he died in the capital of Goiás. The model’s father, Arnaldo José, told Anhanguera TV that the child developed acute pneumonia. “Nilton had covid-19 three times. In the last one, he developed acute pneumonia, in addition to profound anemia. The family is very shaken”, he explained.







Actor Nilton Moreira dies at age 32 victim of covid-19 Photo: Playback/Instagram

Nilton also worked at the nightclub Roxy, the establishment located in Goiânia published a tribute to the influencer.

“ROXY’s neon lights will no longer shine with the same intensity, today we lost a dear friend and a collaborator who was always available to help in everything and everyone. Nilton will always be present in our memories and in the history of our home.”, wrote the location profile.