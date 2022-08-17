After ‘exposed’, Neymar releases the verb and tells the truth about like in a photo of a committed girl: “Unfortunately I’m not dirty”

Neymar and Bruna Biancardi are not together and the news took the couple’s fans by surprise last weekend. The news was confirmed by the content creator herself, who declined to give more details about the reason for the end. It turns out that after the disclosure of the event, there were some rumors about the player.

Last weekend, Neymar was exposed on social media after he liked a photo of a committed influencer. The fact was told by the young man’s own boyfriend. Knowing this, the ace broke his silence on the subject and commented in a post on Instagram about what really happened.

“It’s just that you didn’t see the photo she sent! Unfortunately I’m not dirty like these people and I keep explaining in general”, said the soccer player. The event took place last Friday (12). The girl’s boyfriend showed no anger at the athlete and even made fun of the player’s liking.

“NeymarI love you, I’m your fan, like mine too”, he joked. “You can like it, but bring the hexa, ney ney“, he reiterated. Noting that according to the Extra newspaper, an anonymous source would have revealed that the reason for the breakup between Bruna and Neymar would be an alleged betrayal on the part of the Brazilian athlete. She found out he had hooked up with a girl and ended it right there. It was an auê. Bruna took her things and left as soon as dawn broke, not talking to anyone,” she said.