After nearly 50 years, the Academy apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather, actress ridiculed at the Oscars

Almost 50 years after the indigenous actress Sacheen Littlefeather be derided on stage at the 1973 Oscars, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences urged excuses her for the abuse she suffered. She was booed for refusing the best actor statuette on behalf of Marlon Brando and speaking out about indigenous rights.

The Academy Museum said on Monday that it would host Littlefeather, now 75, for an evening of “conversation, healing and celebration” on September 17.

The actress and activist took the stage wearing a suede dress and loafers, ethnic costume, becoming the first Native American woman to do so at the Oscars. She rejected the figurine from the hands of presenters Roger Moore and Liv Ullman, who were visibly embarrassed.

In making the announcement, the Academy Museum shared a letter sent June 18 to Littlefeather by David Rubin, president of the academy, about that iconic Oscar moment. Rubin called Littlefeather’s speech “a powerful statement that continues to remind us of the need for respect and the importance of human dignity.”

“The abuse you suffered because of that statement was unwarranted,” Rubin wrote. “The emotional burden you have lived through and the cost to your own career in our industry is irreparable. For too long, the courage you have shown has gone unrecognized. For that, we offer our deepest apologies and our sincere admiration.”

Speech on behalf of Marlon Brando

In a 60-second speech, she explained that “The Godfather”‘s Marlon Brando could not accept the award due to “treatment given to indigenous Americans for the Film Industry”.

Some in the audience booed her. John Wayne, an actor who was behind the scenes at the time and known for his Western films, was furious. The actress even commented thatand had to leave the stage of the awards escorted by two security guards, fearing her physical integrity.

The 1973 Oscars were held at the same time as the two-month American Indian Movement occupation of Wounded Knee in South Dakota. In the years since, Littlefeather said she was mocked, discriminated against and personally attacked for his brief Oscar appearance.