After saying that churches will close if the PT wins, Feliciano speaks of persecution of evangelicals by the Revenue

“They will equip the Armed Forces and Itamaraty, emasculate the military police and persecute the Evangelical Church,” said the PL deputy in reference to a possible Lula government.

247 – Federal deputy Marco Feliciano (PL-SP) stated without evidence that a victory by former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) will increase the persecution of religious temples through the Federal Revenue. “If they come to power again, they will not commit what they consider ‘the same mistakes’. They will equip the Armed Forces and Itamaraty, emasculate the military police and persecute the Evangelical Church,” said the parliamentarian. The report was published this Tuesday (16) by the newspaper O Globo.

Between 2000 and 2010, period in which the PT was in power for eight of the ten years, the number of evangelicals increased by 61.45%, according to figures from the Demographic Census released this Friday (29) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). In 2000, about 26.2 million said they were evangelicals, or 15.4% of the population. In 2010, there were 42.3 million, or 22.2% of Brazilians.

