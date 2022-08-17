After saying that churches will close if the PT wins, Feliciano speaks of persecution of evangelicals by the Revenue

“They will equip the Armed Forces and Itamaraty, emasculate the military police and persecute the Evangelical Church,” said the PL deputy in reference to a possible Lula government.
247 – Federal deputy Marco Feliciano (PL-SP) stated without evidence that a victory by former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) will increase the persecution of religious temples through the Federal Revenue. “If they come to power again, they will not commit what they consider ‘the same mistakes’. They will equip the Armed Forces and Itamaraty, emasculate the military police and persecute the Evangelical Church,” said the parliamentarian. The report was published this Tuesday (16) by the newspaper O Globo.
Between 2000 and 2010, period in which the PT was in power for eight of the ten years, the number of evangelicals increased by 61.45%, according to figures from the Demographic Census released this Friday (29) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). In 2000, about 26.2 million said they were evangelicals, or 15.4% of the population. In 2010, there were 42.3 million, or 22.2% of Brazilians.
subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:
CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING
CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING
Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.
To you who have come this far, Thank you very much for appreciating our content. Unlike corporate media, Brasil 247 and TV 247 finance themselves through their own community of readers and viewers. You can support TV 247 and the Brasil 247 website in different ways. See how at brasil247.com/apoio
support the 247