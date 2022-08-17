Alice Wegmann talks post-‘Rensga Hits’ romance

Actress Alice Wegmann lives a romance with music producer Dudu Borges worthy of becoming a soap opera story, as she herself told in an interview with “Central Splash” today (16).

The two met backstage during the recording of “Rensga Hits!” and they didn’t stray anymore. Dudu is one of the most prestigious producers in the country industry and was responsible for the soundtrack of the Globoplay series.

Dudu appearing in my life was an overwhelming thing. I went to Goiânia and thought I would be in drought for three months. Between the second and third week I went to record the voices, I went into the studio, we started to exchange ideas and I thought: ‘What an interesting guy’.

Alice, who plays the protagonist Raíssa Medeiros, said that she focused on work during the day, but, already interested in Dudu, managed to return to the studio after the recordings were over.

As someone who didn’t want anything, I purposely left a folder there. He sent a picture and I went to get it. We stayed in secrecy until at one point I told a friend.

After confiding in the romance for his friend Alejandro Claveaux (the Deivid Cafajeste in the series), the couple took the relationship publicly in January. In love, Alice does not spare praise for her boyfriend.

I admire what he’s done for our show. Music is one of the protagonists of the story. Dudu knows a lot about Brazil and what Brazilians like about music, he has the ability to make hits and is passionate. I am really happy.

