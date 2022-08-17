AliExpress halves Lenovo headphone prices

Raju Singh 1 hour ago Technology Comments Off on AliExpress halves Lenovo headphone prices 3 Views


AliExpress halves Lenovo headphone prices

Image: Lenovo/Reproduction

AliExpress has lowered the price of several Lenovo branded wireless headphone models. In, some of them discounts are up to 68%.

Offers are for a limited time or while supplies last. According to AliExpress, some phone options have few units in stock.

Check the offers:

XT88 headphones

Headphones on offer on AliExpress

The headset is compatible with bluetooth 5.3, and promises battery life of up to 3 hours of continuous play or 20 hours when used in conjunction with the charging case. In the offer, the cheapest version of the product – without accessories – lowered the price from R$ 200.46 to R$ 64.17.

learn more here

XT95 headphone

Earphone on offer on AliExpress

At the time of writing this article, the phone comes with a 68% discount, with prices between R$ 63.73 and R$ 140.68, depending on the accessories. In addition to the Hi-Fi sound quality, the charging case is constructed of glass and features light effects.

learn more here

LP3 Pro headphones

Lenovo headphones

The product promises up to 3 hours of continuous playback and has a charging case that comes with a 1200 mAh battery, as well as a display that indicates the charge level. It costs from R$ 101.41.

learn more here

See also other offers this week:

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

WhatsApp tests function to recover deleted messages; learn more | Social networks

WhatsApp is developing a new feature to recover deleted messages. According to what was identified …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved