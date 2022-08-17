AliExpress halves Lenovo headphone prices

AliExpress has lowered the price of several Lenovo branded wireless headphone models. In, some of them discounts are up to 68%.

Offers are for a limited time or while supplies last. According to AliExpress, some phone options have few units in stock.

Check the offers:

XT88 headphones

The headset is compatible with bluetooth 5.3, and promises battery life of up to 3 hours of continuous play or 20 hours when used in conjunction with the charging case. In the offer, the cheapest version of the product – without accessories – lowered the price from R$ 200.46 to R$ 64.17.

XT95 headphone

At the time of writing this article, the phone comes with a 68% discount, with prices between R$ 63.73 and R$ 140.68, depending on the accessories. In addition to the Hi-Fi sound quality, the charging case is constructed of glass and features light effects.

LP3 Pro headphones

The product promises up to 3 hours of continuous playback and has a charging case that comes with a 1200 mAh battery, as well as a display that indicates the charge level. It costs from R$ 101.41.

