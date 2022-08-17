Amazon Offers Discount Coupon On PlayStation Games; enjoy

Horizon Forbidden West



Amazon is offering a discount coupon for PS4 and PS5 games and published by PlayStation itself.

We have Horizon Forbidden West, The Last of Us Part II and several others.

Enjoy the link below.

COUPON: PLAY50

Observation: the values ​​below do not include the coupon.

Games That Accept Coupon

Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection - PlayStation 5

BRL 108.26

R$ 249.90

in stock

22 new from BRL 108.26

as of 08/16/2022 16:58

Amazon.com.br

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Standard Edition - PlayStation 5

BRL 116.81

R$ 249.90

in stock

22 new from BRL 116.81

1 used from BRL 145.00

as of 08/16/2022 16:58

Amazon.com.br

Sackboy: A Great Adventure - PlayStation 5

BRL 149.90

R$ 209.00

in stock

5 new from BRL 149.90

as of 08/16/2022 16:58

Amazon.com.br

free shipping

Death Stranding Director's Cut - PlayStation 5

BRL 175.91

R$ 249.90

in stock

12 new from BRL 169.00

1 used from BRL 197.00

as of 08/16/2022 16:58

Amazon.com.br

free shipping

Horizon Forbidden West Standard Edition - Playstation 4

BRL 184.70

R$ 299.90

in stock

20 new from BRL 178.00

as of 08/16/2022 16:58

Amazon.com.br

free shipping

Gran Turismo 7 Standard Edition - PlayStation 4

BRL 193.51

R$ 299.90

in stock

21 new from BRL 169.00

as of 08/16/2022 16:58

Amazon.com.br

free shipping

Ratchet & Clank - PlayStation 5

BRL 199.00

R$ 349.90

in stock

14 new from BRL 199.00

1 used from BRL 179.99

as of 08/16/2022 16:58

Amazon.com.br

free shipping

Demon's Souls - PlayStation 5

BRL 199.90

R$ 349.90

in stock

10 new from BRL 169.90

as of 08/16/2022 16:58

Amazon.com.br

free shipping

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition - PlayStation 5

BRL 199.99

R$ 349.90

in stock

10 new from BRL 198.90

as of 08/16/2022 16:58

Amazon.com.br

free shipping

Horizon Forbidden West Standard Edition - Playstation 5

BRL 219.90

R$ 349.90

in stock

15 new from BRL 230.00

as of 08/16/2022 16:58

Amazon.com.br

free shipping

Gran Turismo 7 Standard Edition - PlayStation 5

BRL 228.71

R$ 349.90

in stock

20 new from BRL 225.00

as of 08/16/2022 16:58

Amazon.com.br

free shipping

Enjoy too!

PlayStation®5 + Horizon Forbidden West

BRL 4,749.90

in stock

8 new from BRL 4,749.90

as of 08/16/2022 16:58

Amazon.com.br

free shipping

Marvel's Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition - PlayStation 4

BRL 87.91

R$ 169.00

in stock

20 new from BRL 99.00

1 used from BRL 139.00

as of 08/16/2022 16:58

Amazon.com.br

free shipping

The Last of Us Part II - PlayStation 4

BRL 99.90

R$ 199.90

in stock

31 new from BRL 99.90

1 used from BRL 139.00

as of 08/16/2022 16:58

Amazon.com.br

free shipping

God of War Ragnarok - Launch Edition - PlayStation 4

BRL 246.31

in stock

3 new from BRL 272.99

as of 08/16/2022 16:58

Amazon.com.br

free shipping

Dualshock 4 Controller - PlayStation 4 - Glacial White

BRL 261.00

R$ 466.59

in stock

5 new from BRL 300.00

1 used from BRL 299.90

as of 08/16/2022 16:58

Amazon.com.br

free shipping

God of War Ragnarok - Launch Edition - PlayStation 5

BRL 290.31

in stock

3 new from BRL 327.99

as of 08/16/2022 16:58

Amazon.com.br

free shipping

Dualsense Controller - Midnight Black

BRL 349.88

R$ 469.90

in stock

23 new from BRL 349.88

as of 08/16/2022 16:58

Amazon.com.br

free shipping

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

