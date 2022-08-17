América-MG vs São Paulo: know where to watch the match for the Copa do Brasil

Abhishek Pratap 3 mins ago Sports Comments Off on América-MG vs São Paulo: know where to watch the match for the Copa do Brasil 0 Views

America-MG and São Paulo meet again this Thursday (18) to decide the quarter-finals of the Brazil’s Cup. Tricolor has an advantage goal, scored in Morumbi. The return duel will take place at Arena Independência.







Gallery
> Closed market: check the balance of São Paulo’s transfer window

Table
> See table of the Copa do Brasil and simulate the next games

The match will be broadcast by Sportv and Premiere, Globo’s pay-per-view service. However, it will also be possible to track bid by bid by the real time of the L! and voice narration with the partnership Throw!/Voice of Sport.

The ball rolls at 9pm. If the aggregate score ends in a tie, the decision goes to penalties. If América-MG wants to qualify, it would need to reverse the advantage acquired by Tricolor. Whoever passes the stage advances to the semifinals of the competition.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Champions: Rangers and PSV draw first leg of playoffs | Champions League

Rangers and PSV drew 2-2 on Tuesday in Glasgow (Scotland), in the first leg of …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved