América-MG vs São Paulo: know where to watch the match for the Copa do Brasil

America-MG and São Paulo meet again this Thursday (18) to decide the quarter-finals of the Brazil’s Cup. Tricolor has an advantage goal, scored in Morumbi. The return duel will take place at Arena Independência.















Gallery

> Closed market: check the balance of São Paulo’s transfer window



Table

> See table of the Copa do Brasil and simulate the next games

The match will be broadcast by Sportv and Premiere, Globo’s pay-per-view service. However, it will also be possible to track bid by bid by the real time of the L! and voice narration with the partnership Throw!/Voice of Sport.

The ball rolls at 9pm. If the aggregate score ends in a tie, the decision goes to penalties. If América-MG wants to qualify, it would need to reverse the advantage acquired by Tricolor. Whoever passes the stage advances to the semifinals of the competition.