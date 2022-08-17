American Airlines closes deal to purchase up to 60 supersonic aircraft

Yadunandan Singh 3 hours ago

THE American Airlines and the Supersonic boom today announced an agreement to purchase up to 20 Overture aircraft, with an option to add 40 more upon acquisition. The jet is expected to carry passengers at twice the speed of today’s fastest commercial aircraft.

About Overture

The aircraft is being designed to carry 65 to 80 passengers, at Mach 1.7 and with a range of 4,250 nautical miles. Optimized for speed, Overture aims to fly over 600 routes around the world in half the time of flying today. For example, going from Miami to London in just under five hours or from Los Angeles to Honolulu in three hours are among the possibilities.

“Looking ahead, supersonic travel will be an important part of our ability to deliver to our customers.” said Derek Kerr, American’s chief financial officer. Still complete: “We are excited about how the boom will transform the future of travel for both the company and customers.”

Overture will be designed with a host of features such as in-seat entertainment screens, ample personal space and contactless technology. Once in service, it is expected to be the first large commercial zero-carbon aircraft from day one, as it will be optimized to run on 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

In July, Boom revealed the final production design of Overture, which is due to launch in 2025 and will carry its first passengers by 2029.

