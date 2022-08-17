Ammunition depot explodes in Crimea, Russia says target of ‘act of sabotage’

Ukraine took the blame for the attack and said it was a ‘demilitarization’ operation that would continue; at least two people were injured

Russian military base on the annexed Crimea peninsula suffered a fire that triggered explosions of ammunition



An ammunition depot at a military base in the Russialocated on the peninsula of Crimea – region annexed by Vladimir Putin in 2014 – suffered an explosion on Tuesday, the 16th, which the Russians consider an “act of sabotage”. According to the governor of Crimea, Sergei Aksionov, two civilians were injured and the inhabitants of a neighboring municipality had to be evacuated. The military depot, near Dzhankoi, in northern Crimea, “was damaged on the morning of August 16 by an act of sabotage,” said a military statement, quoted by Russian news agencies, which did not name those responsible. “Civilian infrastructure such as a high-voltage line, a power plant, a railway and several houses were also damaged,” the army explained in its statement. “After the fire, a detonation of ammunition occurred,” the Russian Defense Ministry said. THE Ukraine spoke out about the attack. “The morning near Dzhankoi started with explosions,” Ukrainian presidential aide Mikhailo Podoliak said on Twitter. “Crimea, in a normal country, is the Black Sea, the mountains, fun and tourism. But Russian-occupied Crimea is from explosions of ammunition dumps and a high risk of death for invaders and thieves,” he said. The blast was celebrated by the head of the Ukrainian presidential administration, Andriy Yermak. “A goldsmith work of the Ukrainian armed forces in a ‘demilitarization’ operation” that will continue, according to him, “until the complete liberation of the Ukrainian territories”, he wrote in his Telegram account. Crimea is at the forefront of Russia’s military offensive against the former Soviet republic. Russian military planes take off almost daily from this territory to attack targets in regions under Kiev’s control. At the same time, several areas of this peninsula are within range of Ukrainian cannons and drones.

