approval of 2 proposals may end the tax

Many drivers dream of the day when the Motor Vehicle Tax (IPVA) will cease to exist. Currently, two proposals seek to put an end to the tax, which are the legislative suggestions nº 42 and 50. Both are being processed by the Commission on Human Rights and Participatory Legislation (CDH).

The matters are with the rapporteurship after having received support from more than 20 thousand people, a fact that occurred in 2019 while the proposals were just legislative ideas. Learn more about each of them below!

IPVA Zero

As soon as it was published, Legislative Suggestion nº 42 quickly reached the amount of support needed in August 2019, just a month after it was announced. The idea is now under the command of the rapporteur and senator Fabiano Contarato.

Overall, the idea proposes to zero the annual IPVA of a vehicle, avoiding the collection of undue taxes on cars and guaranteeing the owner of the vehicle a better balance of finances.

In this way, the idea is to transform the IPVA into a tax charged during the acquisition of a car, without the citizen having to pay it annually. Currently, the proposal has 3,044 votes in favor and only 24 against.

End of IPVA

On the other hand, there is the legislative idea that also proposes the end of tax collection. Also published in 2019, the measure has already received the necessary 20,000 support and has become Suggestion nº50, whose rapporteur is Senator Paulo Paim.

The measure proposes the end of the IPVA collection having as justification the high cost of the tribute. According to the measure, the taxes levied on the car make its maintenance difficult and expensive, especially when you add the expenses with automotive products and fuel.

The objective then is to encourage the renewal of the Brazilian automobile fleet, offering more security and economy to Brazilians. Currently, the proposal has 309 votes in favor and 7 against.