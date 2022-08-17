Artist shows how Madonna would be without plastics and singer approves: ‘great’



Douglas Lima – Special for Uai





08/16/2022 11:41

Digital artist Hidreley Leli Dio, from Botucatu, in the interior of So Paulo, went viral on social media by showing what Madonna’s face would look like without plastic and aesthetic interventions. The publication, made to celebrate the singer’s birthday, who turns 64 this Tuesday (16/08), was so successful that it reached the Queen of Pop who got in touch with him.

Hidreley published the montage, made using artificial intelligence and Photoshop, on his Instagram account, where he is dedicated to showing his work. In the caption of the post about Madonna, he explained: “Over the years, we have followed the great transformations in Madonna’s life. New albums, new aesthetics and new eras have seen the singer conquer the title of ‘Queen of Pop’ and continue to be a true reference in the middle”, he began.

“Madonna is now the subject of controversy and the reason is one of her big changes: the facial! Her plastic surgeries have already become impossible to ignore, giving the artist a powerful new look and, of course, the public is noticing the big differences,” he added. .

Afterwards, he commented on the controversies surrounding the plastics made by the artist. “On her Instagram account, several fans of the singer are speaking out about her posted photos. While some comments are positive, saying that the singer looks beautiful, other followers don’t seem to agree with these transformations, stating that the singer is using a lot of Photoshop in your images”, he highlighted.

“Well… what if she had never had surgery on her face? How would she look? I used artificial intelligence plus Photoshop to get a certain idea of ​​what Madonna would look like at 64”, he concluded, showing what the version of the song would look like. star without the interventions.

Check it out below:

Madonna approved the result

Hours after showing the montage, Hidreley Leli Dio received a message from Madonna via direct, and shared a print of the conversation on her Instagram feed. “It’s her birthday, but I’m the one who gets the gift”, he wrote in the caption, showing the print of the conversation he had with the singer.

“”Hahaha great. Hey, can you bring this photograph to life? If so, I’ll send you by email :)”, she wrote to the digital artist, who is waiting for the image to be sent to fulfill the Queen of Pop’s wish.