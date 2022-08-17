Atltico has 22 players on loan from other clubs; see full list

photo: Montage with reproduction images See full list, with all players on loan from Atltico

At the end of yet another transfer window in Brazilian football, Atlético reached 22 players on loan from other clubs. Alvinegro has athletes on loan in all divisions of the Brazilian Championship, in the United States, Argentina, Portugal and even South Korea. See, in the photo gallery below, all the athletes loaned by Galo.

Some situations are already practically defined by the club. Goalkeepers Jean and Michael, left-back Lucas Hernndez and midfielder Gustavo Blanco, who have a contract until the end of 2022, should not have their ties renewed.

Who should also leave Alvinegro definitively is midfielder Z Welison. With a contract until the end of 2023, the athlete is on loan to Fortaleza, which intends to acquire him permanently.

In all, the Minas Gerais club has four players on loan to international football. They are: Michael (goalkeeper, in Portugal), Micael (defender, in the United States), Alan Franco (midfielder, in Argentina) and Daniel Penha (attacking midfielder, in South Korea).

Recent player trades

At the beginning of the year, Galo also made the departures of midfielder Alan Franco and midfielders Nathan and Hyoran. They defend, respectively, Talleres (Argentina), Fluminense and RB Bragantino.

In 2022, two athletes were permanently traded after loans. Right-back Mailton was sold to Metalist, from Ukraine, but plays for Chapecoense due to the war in Eastern Europe. In turn, the right-back Talison was permanently assigned to Alverca, from Portugal. The Rooster kept a percentage of the youth’s economic rights.

On the other hand, the Atltico squad has two players on loan. They are: defender Junior Alonso, from Krasnodar (Russia) and attacking midfielder Pedrinho, from Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine).

Players on loan from Atlético