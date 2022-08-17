Audience of A Tarde é Sua grows 36% with the disappearance of Sonia Abram

The disappearance of Sonia Abrão from the bench of A Tarde é Sua has revived — at least for the time being — the interest of the public in Greater São Paulo for the electronic magazine: in an audience crisis since the end of Power Couple Brasil and with few scandals in the celebrity universe , the electronic magazine of RedeTV! saw its rating dwindle more and more. With the presenter herself walking away from the attraction due to a respiratory infection, the program returned to fight for fourth place in its time, something rare for the channel of Amilcare Dallevo Jr. and Marcelo de Carvalho.

According to consolidated audience data from the main metropolis of the country, obtained by the report of the Pop TV with market sources, the first day of Vladimir Alves as anchor of A Tarde é Sua scored an average of 1.5 points. The number represents a 36% increase in the program’s indexes compared to the two previous Tuesdays and was enough for RedeTV! technically tied with Band: the Saad family network had the advantage with Melhor da Tarde (1.5) and Brasil Urgente (4.2), but their average is also rounded to 2 points.

With Alves hurriedly promoted to the center of the bench, the electronic magazine had as debaters Felipeh Campos (also appointed to replace Sonia Abrão in charge of merchandising actions) and Bruno Tálamo, who normally works in external reports. The afternoon program had no difficulty in being the most watched format on RedeTV! on the day, followed by Alerta Nacional (0.8), TV Fama (0.7), RedeTV! News (0.5) and Você na TV (0.4). Between 7 am and midnight, the broadcaster’s average was 0.5 point, in sixth place among open channels.

Check out the averages obtained by the programs of the main TV stations this Tuesday (16):

AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 14.9 good morning SP 8.0 Good morning Brazil 7.9 Meeting with Patricia Poet 6.4 More you 6.8 SP1 9.8 Globe Sports 9.5 Newspaper Today 12.1 The Carnation and the Rose 15.9 Afternoon Session: Almost Legends 11.4 Worth Watching Again: The Favorite 16.0 Beyond the Illusion 22.8 SP2 23.5 face and courage 23.5 National Journal 27.4 wetland 33.5 daughters of eve 18.7 Profession Reporter 11.1 Globo newspaper 7.6 Conversation with Bial 5.2 Face and Courage (replay) 4.2 Comedy at Dawn: Vai Que Cola 3.7 hour 1 4.7 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 5.1 General Balance Sheet 2.2 Record 24h newspaper 2.8 General Balance Sheet Manhã SP 3.5 Speak Brazil 3.1 Nowadays 3.6 General Balance Sheet SP 6.0 Flames of Life 4.1 Record 24h newspaper 4.0 Alert City 7.0 Record 24h newspaper 4.7 City Alert SP 7.9 Record Journal 7.9 kings 5.3 Love Without Equal 3.6 Record Island 2 3.5 Chicago Fire 2.6 Record 24h newspaper 2.0 Speaks, I hear you 1.1 Universal Church 0.5 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 4.2 First Impact 2.5 First Impact 2nd Edition 3.4 Carousel 3.6 Emerald 4.3 gossiping – special hours 3.2 Champions League: Rangers vs PSV 3.1 Beware the Angel – special hours 4.0 the soulless 5.0 SBT Brazil 6.1 Poliana Moça 7.2 Accomplices in a Rescue 5.3 Mouse Program 5.2 Spectacular Cinema: The Hunt 4.4 The Night 2.9 Operation Mosque 2.2 Who hasn’t seen it will see 1.8 The Best of Connection Reporter 1.5 SBT Brazil 2nd Edition 1.6 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 2.5 Faith Show 0.3 Let’s go Brazil 0.8 The Chef with Edu Guedes 0.9 Open game 2.6 The Ball Owners 2.7 Good afternoon Sao Paulo 1.7 best of the afternoon 1.5 Brazil Urgent 4.2 Brazil Urgent SP 4.1 Band Journal 4.3 Faustão in the Band 3.0 1001 Questions 1.6 MasterChef Brazil 3.0 Night news 1.5 What End Did It Take? 1.2 Total Sport 0.7 More Geek 0.4 Jornal da Band (re-presentation) 0.4 1st newspaper 0.4

Each point represents 74,666 households and 205,755 individuals in Greater São Paulo.

Data provided by broadcasters