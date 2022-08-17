Audience of A Tarde é Sua grows 36% with the disappearance of Sonia Abram

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Audience of A Tarde é Sua grows 36% with the disappearance of Sonia Abram 2 Views

The disappearance of Sonia Abrão from the bench of A Tarde é Sua has revived — at least for the time being — the interest of the public in Greater São Paulo for the electronic magazine: in an audience crisis since the end of Power Couple Brasil and with few scandals in the celebrity universe , the electronic magazine of RedeTV! saw its rating dwindle more and more. With the presenter herself walking away from the attraction due to a respiratory infection, the program returned to fight for fourth place in its time, something rare for the channel of Amilcare Dallevo Jr. and Marcelo de Carvalho.

According to consolidated audience data from the main metropolis of the country, obtained by the report of the Pop TV with market sources, the first day of Vladimir Alves as anchor of A Tarde é Sua scored an average of 1.5 points. The number represents a 36% increase in the program’s indexes compared to the two previous Tuesdays and was enough for RedeTV! technically tied with Band: the Saad family network had the advantage with Melhor da Tarde (1.5) and Brasil Urgente (4.2), but their average is also rounded to 2 points.

With Alves hurriedly promoted to the center of the bench, the electronic magazine had as debaters Felipeh Campos (also appointed to replace Sonia Abrão in charge of merchandising actions) and Bruno Tálamo, who normally works in external reports. The afternoon program had no difficulty in being the most watched format on RedeTV! on the day, followed by Alerta Nacional (0.8), TV Fama (0.7), RedeTV! News (0.5) and Você na TV (0.4). Between 7 am and midnight, the broadcaster’s average was 0.5 point, in sixth place among open channels.

Check out the averages obtained by the programs of the main TV stations this Tuesday (16):

AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)14.9
good morning SP8.0
Good morning Brazil7.9
Meeting with Patricia Poet6.4
More you6.8
SP19.8
Globe Sports9.5
Newspaper Today12.1
The Carnation and the Rose15.9
Afternoon Session: Almost Legends11.4
Worth Watching Again: The Favorite16.0
Beyond the Illusion22.8
SP223.5
face and courage23.5
National Journal27.4
wetland33.5
daughters of eve18.7
Profession Reporter11.1
Globo newspaper7.6
Conversation with Bial5.2
Face and Courage (replay)4.2
Comedy at Dawn: Vai Que Cola3.7
hour 14.7
AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)5.1
General Balance Sheet2.2
Record 24h newspaper2.8
General Balance Sheet Manhã SP3.5
Speak Brazil3.1
Nowadays3.6
General Balance Sheet SP6.0
Flames of Life4.1
Record 24h newspaper4.0
Alert City7.0
Record 24h newspaper4.7
City Alert SP7.9
Record Journal7.9
kings5.3
Love Without Equal3.6
Record Island 23.5
Chicago Fire2.6
Record 24h newspaper2.0
Speaks, I hear you1.1
Universal Church0.5
AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)4.2
First Impact2.5
First Impact 2nd Edition3.4
Carousel3.6
Emerald4.3
gossiping – special hours3.2
Champions League: Rangers vs PSV3.1
Beware the Angel – special hours4.0
the soulless5.0
SBT Brazil6.1
Poliana Moça7.2
Accomplices in a Rescue5.3
Mouse Program5.2
Spectacular Cinema: The Hunt4.4
The Night2.9
Operation Mosque2.2
Who hasn’t seen it will see1.8
The Best of Connection Reporter1.5
SBT Brazil 2nd Edition1.6
AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)2.5
Faith Show0.3
Let’s go Brazil0.8
The Chef with Edu Guedes0.9
Open game2.6
The Ball Owners2.7
Good afternoon Sao Paulo1.7
best of the afternoon1.5
Brazil Urgent4.2
Brazil Urgent SP4.1
Band Journal4.3
Faustão in the Band3.0
1001 Questions1.6
MasterChef Brazil3.0
Night news1.5
What End Did It Take?1.2
Total Sport0.7
More Geek0.4
Jornal da Band (re-presentation)0.4
1st newspaper0.4

Each point represents 74,666 households and 205,755 individuals in Greater São Paulo.
Data provided by broadcasters

