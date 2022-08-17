Australian actress reported missing is found in jail

An Australian actress who was reported missing by her family spent four days in jail, according to the Daily Mail website.

Laura McCulloch, 37, left her family worried by not calling after saying she was going on a first date with a man she met through a dating app. According to family members, they started to worry when she didn’t show up for her appointments the next day.

According to the website, she was found in the Santa Monica area prison where the encounter took place. Local police told the website that the actress was arrested after throwing a drink at another restaurant customer and his two-year-old son. After that, she still resisted the police action, even going so far as to bite one of the officers on the shoulder among other violent actions.

The bail for the crime was R$ 128 thousand, approximately US$ 25 thousand. Laura was arrested on Saturday, and her family and friends created a page on a crowdfunding platform to spread information about her disappearance. The actress’ sister, Clare, gave more details about the Australian’s condition after the confusion: “She was found safe and well. The family wants to thank everyone for their help and support at a traumatic time.”

Laura moved from Australia to Los Angeles to try to jumpstart her career as an actress. She has also lived in New York and starred in a few plays, in addition to the short “Covid Support Club”.