Azul launches flight connecting Fortaleza and Teresina with tickets at R$ 278

Photo: Archive/Cidadeverde

Azul Linhas Aéreas announced this Tuesday (16) another direct flight to Teresina, this time connecting the capital of Piauí to Fortaleza, Ceará. The company’s operations should start from October 17th.

According to the Company, with a duration of approximately one hour, flights connecting the two capitals will take place daily, except on Saturdays, and will be operated using Embraer E1 aircraft, which have a capacity for 118 passengers.

From Fortaleza, flights will depart at 6:50 pm, with scheduled arrival in Teresina at 7:55 pm. In the opposite direction, flights will depart Teresina at 8:40 pm and land in Fortaleza at 9:45 pm.

Airline ticket sales for the new Azul connection are now available on all the company’s official channels at the price of R$278.

“The Northeast region is one of the most sought after destinations not only by Brazilians, but also by international tourism and one of Azul’s commitments is to promote national tourism in the most different locations in the country. From this new connection, whoever is in Teresina and wants to visit the beautiful beaches of Fortaleza or whoever is in the capital of Ceará and wants to know the beauties of the ‘Green City’ of Piauí, can do it in a quick trip, with about a hour long”, highlights Azul’s Mesh Planning Manager, Vitor Silva.

Hérlon Moraes (With information from Azul)

[email protected]