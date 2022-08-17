BC President sees signs of stabilization – Economy

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, said yesterday that inflation in Brazil is “quite high”, but he sees signs of stabilization. He made a presentation at an online event organized by the Millienium Institute. According to Campos Neto, the effects of the federal government’s measures to contain electricity and fuel prices were perceived. However, in the services sector, prices are still rising. “We see administered prices falling, a little because of the measures. But services is still going up. Looks like it’s stabilizing a bit. Services are super-important for the dynamics of inflation,” he pointed out.

In July, the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) showed a deflation of 0.68%, the lowest rate in the historical series, which began in 1980. In the year, the index measured by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) ) stood at 4.77% and at 12 months at 10.07%.

The president of the Central Bank also highlighted that inflation in the country is mainly a reflection of the international scenario. “We understood that this global inflation was going to contaminate Brazil. We had some that were particular to Brazil, such as the water crisis and some food inflationary processes that were intense in Brazil, which managed to worsen the food part”, he said.

According to Campos Neto, one of the factors that led to the general increase in prices was the growth in demand for various products beyond the current production capacity. “When we thought that the bottleneck was happening by supply, we saw that no, it was happening by demand”, he said.

However, according to Campos Neto, the production chains have already adjusted to the new level of demand. “There was a big adjustment in production on some things. Semiconductors, for example, adjusted production a lot”, he said in reference to the missing components that caused great difficulties for several industrial segments, such as car makers.

For next year, the president of the Central Bank said that it is necessary to assess the impact of actions that reduced revenue or increased government spending. “There is concern about the [poltica] next year, for the continuity of the measures that were recently announced, how this will fit”.

Financial market lowers inflation forecast

The financial market reduced, for the seventh consecutive week, the inflation forecast for 2022. According to the Focus Bulletin, released yesterday by the Central Bank, 2022 should close with a rise of 7.02% in the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA). ).

A week ago, the IPCA was projected at 7.11% for 2022; four weeks ago, at 7.54%. For 2023, the projected inflation is 5.38%. A week ago, it was at 5.36%; four weeks ago, at 5.20%.

The financial market also maintained its forecasts for the exchange rate and the basic interest rate, the Selic. The dollar is expected to close the year at R$ 5.20 (stable stability that lasts three weeks); and, in the case of the Selic, at 13.75% per year (stability projection for 8 consecutive weeks).

The stability of both the exchange rate and the Selic was also recorded in the forecasts for 2023 and 2024. In the case of the dollar, at R$ 5.20 for next year, and at R$ 5.10 for 2024. Already the Selic is expected to close 2023 at 11% per year, and 2024, at 8% per year.

With regard to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the sum of all the wealth produced in the country, the financial market has increased its growth forecast for 2022 and for the next two years.

This year, GDP is expected to grow by 2%, compared to projections of 1.98% and 1.75%, released one and four weeks ago, respectively. For 2023, the market expects GDP growth of 0.41%. A week ago, the forecast was 0.40%; h four weeks, 0.50%. For 2024, the forecast is an expansion of 1.8%. A week ago, the projection was 1.70%; four weeks ago, 1.80%.