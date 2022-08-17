Better Call Saul | Creator justifies color in thrilling series finale

Wrapping up the entire story of its universe, the Better Call Saul ending thrilled fans by using color in one of its final sequences.

When set in the post-Breaking Bad timeline, Better Call Saul represents how bitter the characters’ lives were in the period with a black and white photograph.

Rarely has the series included color in its photography. “from the future”and whenever he did, it was in a precise and punctual way, like in his last episode.

On the occasion, the colors were displayed in the flame of the Kimwhich the cigarette of Jimmywhen she goes to visit him in prison.

This moment was justified for the Variety by one of the series’ creators and episode director, Peter Gould, who said that the yellow color of the lighter’s flame in that scene represents that the relationship between Jimmy with Kim is the last bit of color left in the protagonist’s world at the end of Better Call Saul.

“In episode 13, it’s different. I’m glad you noticed, we did it in a very subtle way, the color of the flame and the cigarette. I wanted to make sure everyone was watching Bob and Rhea’s wonderful performances, and not getting distracted by technical gimmicks. It’s more about, this is a piece of color in his world, his relationship with Kim. She is the only person who sees him as he is now, and as he was before. Each color usage is a little different. This one just felt right.” – Said Gould.

