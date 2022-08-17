‘Beyond Illusion’: expert shows weapon that killed Elisa and exonerates Davi | come around

Isadora (Larissa Manoela) finally managed to find the expert in “Beyond Illusion”. But Diniz (Fabiano Persi) reveal that you still fear retaliation. Even so, Isadora will guarantee that he will be protected and, thus, will be able to convince him to testify in favor of Davi (Rafael Vitti) in the Wednesday, 17/08 chapter.
“Delegate, this is Eduardo Diniz, the expert who produced the first report in the investigation of my sister’s murder. He came to confirm that Davi never touched the murder weapon”, says Isadora.
Isadora arrives with an expert at the police station in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
In front of Davi and Isadora, Diniz will testify and give his version of the facts about the death of Elisa (Larissa Manoela).
“That day, when I arrived at the scene of the crime, Dr. Matias Tapajós (Antonio Calloni) tried to stop me from fulfilling my obligations. Still, I continued with the work. When I analyzed the revolver, I only found his fingerprints”, says Diniz.
🎧 Rafael Vitti tells all about the end of Beyond Illusion! 👇
Expert testifies in favor of Davi at the police station in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
Delegate analyzes the weapon that killed Elisa in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
The expert will also hand over Matias’ gun to the Salvador delegate (Jorge Lucas) as proof of his testimony. After the testimony, Diniz will ask for forgiveness from Davi, which he will gladly receive.
“There is nothing to forgive. I’m so grateful I didn’t screw myself up back there! And today it still saved my life! Give me a hug!”, says the magician.
Expert asks for forgiveness for disappearance and hugs David in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
Therefore, a new request for criminal review will be made, and the delegate will also testify in the case. Later, lawyer Artur (Patrick Sampaio) will arrive with news about Davi’s case.
Lawyer arrives with the result of the criminal review in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
“For God’s sake, doctor, speak up. How was the trial? Was I acquitted of Elisa’s death? Or will I have to go back to the prison?”, will ask Davi.
Davi wants to know if he was exonerated in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
And now? What will be the result? Don’t miss the next chapters of your 6 o’clock soap opera!
17 Aug
Wednesday
Úrsula and Eugênio go to the farm, and Heloísa is forced to give them her baby. Isadora begs Diniz to help Davi. Margô finds out that Úrsula took Heloísa’s son and decides to tell Eugênio and Joaquim what she knows about the villain. Santa forces Constantino and Julinha to ask forgiveness from Inácio and Geraldo. Margô reveals how Úrsula stole Joaquim and tricked Eugênio’s father. Letícia declares herself to Bento. Joaquim faces Úrsula and takes the baby back to Heloísa. Arthur arrives with news about Davi’s lawsuit.
Check out the full summary of the day and week!
See the moment Matias shoots Elisa:
Matias shoots Elisa