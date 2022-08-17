Bia falls to Ostapenko at Cincinnati opener

Bia continues in Cincinnati for the doubles bracket dispute Photo: National Bank Open

Cincinnati (USA) – after doing the best career campaign in a WTA 1000, reaching the final in Toronto last Sunday, Beatriz Haddad Maia debuted this Tuesday in a new tournament of this size, this time in Cincinnati. She faced the Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, number 15 in the ranking, and was surpassed with a double 6/4 in 1h24 of departure.

this was the Ostapenko’s third victory over Bia at the circuit. The Latvian had already surpassed the Brazilian in the final in Seoul in 2017 and also in Miami the following year. In the second round of Cincinnati, Ostapenko faces the winner between American Madison Keys and Kazakh Yulia Putintseva. In the same sector as the key is world number 1 Iga Swiatek. The Polish debut this Wednesday against the American Sloane Stephens.

Coming off five wins from six games in Canada, Bia is career-highest, now ranking 16th and 11th in the race for a WTA Finals spot. The 26-year-old from São Paulo remains in Cincinnati for the doubles bracket match, alongside Kazakh Anna Danilina. They debut against Taiwanese Latisha Chan and Australian Samantha Stosur.

The first set had only one break, conquered by Ostapenko in the last game of the partial. Bia even created three break-points, two of them at the beginning of the match, but she didn’t take advantage of them. The Latvian, who is known for her very aggressive game and powerful punches, was comfortable with so many balls in the middle of the court and on her belt line. The Latvian also had success when she attacked the Brazilian’s second serve and won 17 of the 22 points played in these conditions during the match.

Bia reacted by getting a service break in the opening of the second set and won seven of the first eight points of the partial to start with 2/0, but Ostapenko returned the break and immediately sought a draw. Bia continued to suffer a lot of pressure when she depended on the second service, she scored only 2 points 12 played in these conditions during the partial. It didn’t take long for the Latvian to break again in the eighth game and make it 5/3 on the scoreboard. Bia fought and returned the break, but would lose the serve again soon after.