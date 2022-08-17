“Big blow”; Mercado surprises and Dorival may lose pupil to Klopp’s Liverpool this transfer window

with the arrival of Dorival Junior in Flamengo and the movement of the board in the ball market, the performance of the cast evolved and, consequently, the results arrived. The Rubro-Negra team is in the vice-leadership of the Brazilian championshipin the semifinals of Liberators cup and in the quarter-finals of Brazil’s Cup.

It is worth noting that with the evolution in the squad, some players are standing out in the team and are even in international evidence. It’s the steering wheel João Gomeswhich was quoted by the English newspaper ‘The Sun‘ as ‘Brazilian sensation‘. “Manchester United received a huge transfer blow with Brazilian sensation João Gomes. The Flamengo star revealed that Liverpool are the Premier League team he wants to play for, in a recent interview.”, stated the publication.

The publication originated because the Manchester United is monitoring the steering wheel red-black and seeks to hire João Gomes briefly. However, recently during an interview, the player stated that if he left the Rio de Janeiro team, the desired destination would be the Liverpool.

“Playing in the Champions League is my biggest dream in football, mine and that of my family. Liverpool is a team where I would like to play, I have the greatest desire to play [pelo Liverpool]”, said Joao Gomes.