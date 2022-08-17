Billionaire Eike Batista debenture auction fails again, without receiving any formal proposal

The second judicial auction for the sale of Eike Batista’s debt from the mining company Anglo American failed, according to sources heard by the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo and Valor Econômico.

The auction of assets was determined by the 1st Business Court of Belo Horizonte and the minimum price was R$ 1.25 billion. If the auction were carried out, the amount collected would have among its purposes the payment of creditors of MMX Sudeste.

At the hearing to open envelopes, on Tuesday afternoon (16), there were no formal proposals for the purchase of the bonds, or the so-called “participatory debentures”, which have special characteristics.

Four envelopes were delivered last week, according to the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo, but none with a formal proposal, being just signs of interest. The four envelopes delivered were from BTG Pactual (BPAC11), from Credit Suisse, and from foreign managers OakTree and Vox Royalty.

According to Valor, there were no written proposals, only expressions of interest “once legal issues have been overcome”. In addition, there was a suggestion that a new round be carried out, but with more clarity in the public notice.

The batch of debentures from Anglo American, the British group that bought the Minas-Rio mining project from Eike’s MMX mining company in 2008, was “discovered” within the tangle of companies created by the businessman before his downfall.

The value of R$ 1.25 billion, the minimum bid for the assets, would be enough to pay off a good part of the remaining debts – the businessman informed this year that he had received an offer of almost R$ 2 billion for the papers.

Eike’s largest known debts amount to something close to BRL 2 billion – BRL 1.2 billion from MMX’s bankruptcy and about BRL 800 million from the whistleblower agreement closed with the Federal Supreme Court (STF) in the context of Operation Lava Jet. There is still some uncertainty regarding the tax liability. The Federal Government charges R$ 3.5 billion from MMX, but this debt is subject to appeal and has no deadline to be paid.

Selling debentures to pay off debts has not been easy. With the approval of Judge Cláudia Helena Batista, of the 1st Business Court of Belo Horizonte, the judicial administrator Bernardo Bicalho has been handling the sale of debentures since last year. In December, he organized a “competitive process” to find a buyer. The winning bid, worth R$612 million, was from Argenta Securities, an offshore company based in the British Virgin Islands. But Argenta’s proposal was not implemented.

In early July, the first judicial auction – and second sale attempt – also failed. In this event, the minimum bid was US$ 350 million, around R$ 1.8 billion at the most recent exchange rate. The value was defined based on the proposal made by the RC Group. At the end of the first auction, in early July, RC Group gave no guarantees that it would make the payment.

According to sources heard by Estadão, one of the points that generated discomfort and led to the failure of the second auction was the alternative of making a direct sale if the event was not successful. This could become a legal questioning around the transparency of the process. The bank BR Partners and the manager Mogno were the financial advisors in the process.

Eike was considered the seventh richest man in the world in 2012, with an estimated fortune of US$ 34.5 billion, but he lost the title of richest in Brazil the following year with a vertiginous collapse of his wealth. The businessman left a trail of billions of debts, even if it is considered that some businesses worked, in the hands of other owners.

(with Estadão Content)

