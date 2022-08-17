Brazil jumps from one to more than 3,000 cases of monkeypox in ten weeks – News

Brazil surpassed this Tuesday (16) the mark of 3,000 confirmed cases of monkey poxten weeks after the first patient to be diagnosed with the disease.

With at least 3,069 infected during this period, Brazil is already the fourth country in number of cases, behind only Germany (3,143), Spain (5,856) and the United States (11,890).

The data were compiled by R7 according to this Monday’s bulletin (15) from the Ministry of Health – today’s numbers have not yet been released – and with information from this Tuesday from the São Paulo State Health Department, where most cases are concentrated.

São Paulo currently has 2,103 diagnoses, an increase of 84 new cases since yesterday. Then appear: Rio de Janeiro (355) and Minas Gerais (133).

The other units of the Federation with confirmed cases are:

• Federal District: 116

• Goiás: 116

• Paraná: 62

• Rio Grande do Sul: 44

• Santa Catarina: 36

• Bahia: 26

• Pernambuco: 15

• Ceará: 14

• Mato Grosso do Sul: 10

• Rio Grande do Norte: 10

• Amazon: 9

• Holy Spirit: 8

• Mato Grosso: 4

• Pará: 2

• Maranhão: 2

• Acre: 1

• Tocantins: 1

• Paraíba: 1

• Piauí: 1

Only Sergipe, Alagoas, Roraima and Amapá do not have confirmed diagnoses of the disease so far.

The Ministry of Health bulletin still shows that there are almost 4,000 suspected cases.

Worldwide, more than 32,000 cases of infection with the monkeypox virus have been reported this year in 89 countries, seven of which (Nigeria, Democratic Republic of Congo, Central African Republic, Ghana, Republic of Congo, Cameroon and Liberia) the disease is endemic – a condition in which there are frequent outbreaks.

The current outbreak began in May, with the first cases in England and Spain. On July 23, the WHO (World Health Organization) declared that the Monkeypox represents a PHEIC (Public Health Emergency of International Concern)the agency’s highest alert level.







