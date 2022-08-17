Bruna Marquezine appears with Tatá Werneck’s daughter and a cute detail melts the web. Photos!

Clara Maria, daughter of Tatá Werneck and Rafa Vitti, usually enchants social networks by appearing in photos and videos with her parents. This time, the girl relied on a heavyweight companion to blow up the Instagram cuteness.

After Xolo Maridueña left for the United States. Bruna Marquezine is enjoying days with friends in Brazil. This time, the actress paid a visit to Tatá Werneck and was clicked by the comedian in cute moments with Clara Maria.

In the photos, Bruna and Clara appear having fun. In the caption, Tatá played with “Besouro Azul”, a Hollywood film starring the actress.

“I said to Caca: “A friend of mom’s is coming who is a super hero”. “Does she talk?”, “Speaks”. “Mommy, does she fly?”. I called Bruna: Bru, you’ll have to find a way to fly “, said the comedian, who recently had a problem with a hacker.

Fans melt for Bruna Marquezine and Clara Maria

In the comments, fans melted for the images because of the harmony between the two. In addition, some pointed out that Bruna Marquezine is already flying (in her international career).

“Fly! Fly so high, it arrived in Hollywood”, commented one. “Oh my God. What a meeting of divas and goddesses is this people??”, praised another. “Oh, how beautiful”, praised Maisa.

Can ‘Blue Beetle’ be cancelled?

Rumors started after DC’s decision not to release “Batgirl”. The film, which had Leslie Grace as the lead actress, was in post-production, as was “Blue Beetle”. After DC’s statement informing the change in release strategy, Marquezine’s fans were concerned about the fate of “Blue Beetle”.

For now, the release of “Besouro Azul” in 2023 is confirmed.