Bruna Marquezine visits Tatá Werneck and Clara Maria’s reaction enchants: “Hypnotized”

That’s cute! Bruna Marquezine appears on a visit to Tatá Werneck, pampering Clara Maria; see photos

The actress Bruna Marquezine went to visit the little one Clara Mariadaughter of Tata Werneckthis Tuesday (16).

In clicks published by the mother of the cutie, the famous appears interacting and causing the already well-known faces and mouths of the little girl, who apparently got very excited about the visit.

“I told Caca: ‘A friend of mom’s who is a super hero is coming.’ ‘She speaks?’. ‘He speaks’. ‘Mommy, does she fly?’. I called Bruna: ‘Bru, you’ll have to find a way to fly’“, joked the presenter in the caption.

Followers were completely melted by the star’s auntie moment: “She looking delighted, cutest thing“, wrote one in the comments. Another analyzed it and concluded: “She’s hypnotized with Bruna“. Check out:

double

Bruna Marquezine went through a curious moment this Monday (15).

When leaving a dinner with friends in a luxury mall in Rio de Janeiro, she came face to face with the model Angelica Höfke, its “double-sex”. Bruna stopped to talk and was shocked by something.

After finding the alleged clone, the famous went out laughing with friends. She wore a light and very loose dress, with thin straps and a blue print, in addition to a denim jacket that she carried.