Businessmen targeted by anti-money laundering operation in BH – Gerais

Two arrest warrants and 16 search and seizure warrants were carried out in homes and companies linked to the criminal scheme (photo: Cira/Disclosure)

The Inter-institutional Asset Recovery Committee (Cira), a task force composed of the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MPMG), State Revenue, Civil and Military Police, launched this Wednesday morning (8/17) in Belo Horizonte. , Operation Pinocchio’s Paradox.

The action is aimed at a criminal association investigated for the practice of crimes of tax evasion and money laundering, with prejudice to free competition and to the State of Minas Gerais.

Two arrest warrants and 16 search and seizure warrants were carried out in homes and companies linked to the scheme.

According to the investigation, the criminal association is led by a businessman in the tire resale sector in the capital of Minas Gerais, who owes approximately R$ 23 million in ICMS debts not paid to the public coffers, relating to sales in physical stores of tires, inner tubes and other pneumatic articles, verified in nine infraction notices drawn up by the State Revenue Service.

Initially, fraud consisted of the illicit use of tax credits arising from fraudulent invoices issued by notary companies, that is, companies created only to issue tax documents without providing services or selling goods.

The investigation also concluded that other companies were created in order to increase tax fraud and money laundering strategies. The new companies would be specialized in internet sales, using oranges and front men.

According to initial estimates by the State Revenue, the fraud could represent the evasion of ICMS in at least another R$ 13 million.

In the analysis of the tax documents issued by the companies of the group, large operations of sales of goods were identified with the false information that the tax had already been collected previously.

However, there was no previous ICMS payment. These operations were targeted at large wholesalers who benefited from fraud.

Several sales to restaurants were also documented, simulating the consumption of their partners and employees, when, in fact, the drinks were made available for sale to customers, without paying the tax due.

In addition, illicit asset shielding strategies are investigated, which aim to hamper the activities of tracking and recovering assets arising from crimes of tax evasion, harming Cira’s inspection and investigation activities.