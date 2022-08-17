Caixa’s new credit line will offer R$ 3,500 for MEIs

A new line of credit will be offered by Federal Savings Bank. The new service is the result of a partnership between the traditional bank and the Brazilian Micro and Small Business Support Service (Sebrae). The intention is to grant a new loan to low-income people.

In short, the agreement was made between the new president of Caixa, Daniella Marques, and the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, with the objective of distributing up to R$ 60 billion in microcredit to those who meet the requirements that will still be established by those involved.

Caixa’s new credit lines will offer up to R$3,500 for low-income citizens. This is yet another strategy included in the government plan of President Jair Bolsonaro, who is seeking his second term, as announced by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

In addition, the measure is intended to formalize workers who seek their first loan in this category, being one of the requirements to have in service. In this way, those who apply for credit, but refuse to formalize it, will have access to lower lines.

Caixa’s new line of credit

The new credit will be available to citizens who carry out productive activities or provide services, whether urban or rural, individually or collectively.

Also included in the target audience are the Individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs) within the scope of the National Program for Oriented Productive Microcredit.

In addition to them, women will have priority in granting credit, with half of the budget allocated to them.

Regarding the borrowing amount, the maximum loan limit for individuals, in the first line of credit, will be R$ 1,500. For MEIs, the ceiling will be R$ 3,500.

To grant the service, Caixa will carry out a document analysis of the credit contracting parties before defining the amount released.

Loan released by Caixa Tem

Currently, Caixa releases through the application box has a loan also intended for individuals and legal entities (MEIs). See the conditions for each of the groups and how to hire below.

Credit for individuals:

Interest: from 1.95% per month;

Maximum value for hiring: R$ 1 thousand;

Payment term: between 12 to 24 months;

Hiring: via Caixa Tem app.

Credit to MEIs:

Interest: from 1.99% per month;

Maximum value for hiring: R$ 3 thousand;

Payment term: between 12 to 24 months;

Have at least 12 months of activity with the CNPJ to request the service;

Hiring: in person at a Caixa branch.

How to get the loan?

To take out the loan, MEIs must go in person to a Caixa Econômica Federal branch and bring supporting documentation, such as personal documents and CNPJ.

Individuals, on the other hand, can take out the loan through the Caixa Tem app, but for that, it is necessary to update the system. See the step by step below:

Go to your mobile app store and download the latest version of Caixa Tem; Open the application; Have photo identification documents, RG or CNH handy; Log in using your CPF number and password; On the home screen, tap on the option “Update your Registration”; To confirm, click on “Got it, let’s get started”; Check that your address is correct and updated, if everything is correct, confirm by clicking on “Yes”; If the data is not correct, edit with the updated information; Then, inform the place where you were born and then answer some questions that will appear on the screen; Once this is done, click on “Next”; Check the information provided and tap “Continue”; Finally, follow the instructions to upload your document photos.