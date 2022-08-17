Can Bolsonaro campaign during working hours? Understand the rules – Policy

Jair Bolsonaro launched his candidacy today in Juiz de Fora (photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), re-elected candidate, launched this Tuesday (16/8) his re-election campaign to the Planalto. During the hours when he should have been exercising his duty as head of the federal executive, he visited the city of Juiz de Fora, in the Zona da Mata of Minas Gerais.

The City was chosen because in 2018 the president suffered a knife attack on the spot. For Bolsonaro, he was “reborn” in the city of Minas Gerais.

But, after all, can the president campaign during working hours? The answer yes.

in conversation with the State of Mines, electoral law specialist Paulo Henrique Studart explained that the president is not prevented from campaigning during working hours. “There is nothing provided for by law. He is not tied to a schedule. The president does not have a workload like civil servants,” he said.

Asked if there would be any moral impediment to campaigning during working hours, the specialist explains that if the population judges the situation as wrong, an analysis may take place. “But in this case a deficiency of the extender in the position.”

The motorcycle riders in support of President Jair Bolsonaro have already cost the public coffers nearly R$5 million, according to a report in the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper. The sum takes into account the expenses with the government payment card, informed by the General Secretariat of the Presidency, and the expenses assumed by the states to guarantee the safety of the population and Bolsonaro’s entourage.

Paulo Henrique Studart explains that it is a “common sense”, of course, that a head of state cannot mix the “public with the private”, for example, in electoral campaigns.

“In Brazil, we have the power of reelection, in which the politician can run for office even if he has a mandate. In this case, the candidate has to be careful not to use the state structure for the electoral campaign”, he said.

According to Studart, the use of public funds in private actions can lead to the impeachment of the politician.