Can financial fair play from Betis, who hired Luiz Henrique, affect Fluminense? We check! | fluminense

Betis debuted last Monday in La Liga, the Spanish Championship, with a 3-0 home win over Elche. But he did not count on his reinforcements from the current window, among them Luiz Henrique, ex-Fluminense.

The Spanish club is still unable to register seven players in all: two contracted (forward Luiz Henrique and defender Luiz Felipe); one that was on loan and was bought (forward Willian José); one who returned from loan (goalkeeper Dani Martín) and three who renewed their contract (goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, midfielder Andrés Guardado and striker Joaquín). This is due to La Liga’s financial fair play.

In Spain, the salary of a squad cannot be more than 70% of the club’s revenue for the season. Therefore, Betis needs to readjust itself, increasing revenue (with members and sales of ticket packages or players) or downsizing the squad. In recent days, the club has negotiated defender Marc Bartra with Trabzonspor, from Turkey.

But does this situation affect Fluminense? This Tuesday, the Spanish newspaper “Notícias de Gipuzkoa” reported that Betis did not pay Real Sociedad the first installment of the purchase of Willian José, with that tricolor fans showed concern about the payment of Luiz Henrique. But the €8 million fixed euros (approximately R$44 million at the time price) of the operation, which was carried out in March, before the window, had already been paid off.

However, the delay for Luiz Henrique to debut for Betis in official matches may delay the achievement of the goals provided for in the striker’s contract. Fluminense is entitled to €5 million euros (about R$26 million) of possible bonuses, between individual performance (number of games and goals) and collective performance (winning titles).

Can Luiz Henrique come back?

If Betis is unable to resolve the financial fair play situation, there is a chance of unsecured players being loaned to other teams. However, there is no possibility of Luiz Henrique returning to Fluminense this year. Although the Brazilian Championship regulations allow the exchange of one to eight names in the list of entries for each team until August 26, the transfer window in Brazil closed last Monday. With this, the deadline from this Tuesday is only for young people from the base or athletes without a club.

