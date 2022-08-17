Candidate for deputy, Bolsonaro’s ex-wife omits from the Electoral Justice house of R$ 6.2 million she owns in Europe

This is the second consecutive time that Ana Cristina Siqueira Valle has not declared the property to the Electoral Court edit

247 – Ana Cristina Siqueira Valle (PP-DF), ex-wife of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and candidate for district deputy, omitted from the declaration of assets presented to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) a house she owns in the city of Halden, Norway. This is the second consecutive time that the mother of Jair Renan, son “04” of the current occupant of Palácio do Planalto, has not declared the property to the Electoral Court. At the polls, she introduces herself as Cristina Bolsonaro.

According to the newspaper O Globo, local real estate websites point out that the square meter on the street where the property is located costs 19,800 Norwegian kroner (approximately (R$ 10,500). The house has 593 square meters and, therefore, has a valuation close to R$ 6.2 million.

In the statement presented in 2018 to the Electoral Court, when she ran for a vacancy as a federal deputy for Podemos in Rio de Janeiro, Ana Cristina declared assets of BRL 842,400. “In the last four years, her assets increased 24% and reached R$ 1.04 million. None of the property lists he provided to the Electoral Court include property in Europe.

