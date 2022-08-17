‘Cara e Courage’: Anita finds out that Jonathan was married to Clarice | come around

He follows her, Anita confronts him and Ítalo reveals his relationship with Clarice (Taís Araujo), also says that she needs to know what connected Jonathan (Guilherme Weber) to the missing businesswoman.
Anita activates the mood investigator and discovers that the scientist and the businesswoman were married.
Summary of ‘Cara e Courage’: Chapters from August 15th to 20th
“The clowning has stopped. I can’t understand what yours is. One day he’s kind, he gives me a ride. The next he’s following me. All very strange. And what was that ‘unease’ at the bar?”
“It was kind of obvious that it had to do with your meeting with Jonathan. Dalva was upset, she talked to me. Do you and Jô have any quarrels?”, confronts Anita.
With no way out, Ítalo calls her for an enlightening conversation.
“My relationship with her boyfriend has to do with Clarice, her doppelganger”, says Ítalo, leaving Anita intrigued.
“I had a romance with Clarice. We were a couple. We loved each other. And Jonathan never forgave that”, sums up the former security guard.
Anita wants to know why Jonathan has not forgiven Italo, and he tells her that she needs to hear from the scientist.
As they talk, Anita remembers facts, like the day Jonathan called her Clarice. Italo encourages her and she begs to know what unites her boyfriend and businesswoman.
With no answer, Anita goes to meet Jonathan at his house.
She seizes a moment when her boyfriend leaves and rummages through the boxes. Behold, Anita finds photos of the scientist’s wedding with Clarice.
Is it the end of a relationship?
The scenes will air in this Wednesday’s chapter, 8/17, of Cara e Courage.
Ítalo reveals to Anita that he had a relationship with Clarice. Lou invites Rico to lunch. Regina, Leonardo and Danilo analyze the photos from the intelligence room. Lou and Rico kiss for the first time. Jonathan tells Pat that Italo didn’t kill Clarice. Jessica tells Duarte that Lou and Rico are together. Pat and Alfredo talk to Gui and Sosô about the separation. The day for the hearing of Chiquinho’s guard arrives. Jessica convinces Lucas that he doesn’t have a boyfriend and the two share a kiss. Lou tells Olivia that he kissed Rico. Anita finds pictures of Jonathan with Clarice.
