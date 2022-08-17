Carlos Viana explains ‘silence’ at a rally with Bolsonaro in Juiz de Fora

The candidate for governor of Minas Gerais for the PL, Senator Carlos Viana, explained his “silence” during a rally with President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), in Juiz de Fora, in Zona da Mata, this Tuesday (16). The president was in the city of Minas Gerais to launch the reelection campaign.

Bolsonaro climbed on an electric trio at the place where he was stabbed in 2018 to give a speech, and Viana stayed by his side, but the senator didn’t use the word. The. However, other Minas Gerais politicians, such as BH councilor and candidate for federal deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL) and state deputy and candidate for senator Cleitinho Azevedo (PSC) took advantage of the moment with speeches.

In addition, First Lady Michele Bolsonaro, vice-presidential candidate General Braga Netto (PL) also spoke.

“Didn’t you see the moment when President Bolsonaro hugged me and mentioned my name as a candidate for the government? I was responsible for the entire event. For an hour, I presented and said everything I wanted at the meeting with the religious leaders,” said Viana, referring to a meeting that took place with religious leaders before the rally.

The senator and candidate for government said that he did not speak at the electric trio at the rally so as not to delay the event. “At the Halfeld rally, to avoid delays in the president’s schedule, only he and his wife would speak. Cleitinho asked and was answered with the microphone for a minute. After Bolsonaro left, other candidates manifested themselves freely”, justified Viana.

Viana’s candidacy was confirmed 15 days ago, as Governor Romeu Zema (Novo) did not sign a formal agreement with Bolsonaro. With that, the president chose Viana to be a candidate for the government to have a platform in Minas.