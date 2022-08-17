Carrefour counters Paulo Guedes, who said ‘fuck France’

support the 247

247 – Executive Stéphane Maquaire, president of Carrefour, a French group that employs 150,000 people in Brazil, countered Paulo Guedes, who said he would turn on the “fuck you” button for France, a country that, according to him, would have become irrelevant. . “We’ve been here for 47 years and one sentence won’t change everything,” Maquaire said.

“With the relevance we have, we cannot do anything because one person said something,” he told the journalist. Marcia de Chiara , from the State of São Paulo. “After the purchase of Grupo Big, in March 2021, for R$ 7.5 billion, Carrefour became the largest private employer in the country. It has 150 thousand employees, more than in France, almost a quarter of the national retail of food and more than a thousand points of sale”, added the journalist.

“We will continue to serve our customers, whatever the decision of the Brazilian people may be”, the executive also said.

