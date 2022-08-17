Casagrande says that Palmeiras ‘run over’ Flamengo at Allianz Parque: ‘It’s over’

Big house projected the confrontation between Palmeiras and Flamengo on this Tuesday’s “Red Card” program. In the opinion of the UOL commentator, Alviverde will run over Rubro-Negro at Allianz Parque.

– Palmeiras will train all week, while Flamengo will kill themselves against Athletico-PR in the Copa do Brasil. It won’t be a simple game. So, possibly Dorival will come with a mixed team. If Dorival wants to choose an easier path, it is to try to win the Copa do Brasil and the Libertadores. In the Brazilian, you will have to make an absurd mental and physical effort – declared Casão in the UOL program.

– I’m not going to say that there’s no chance, because in football some crazy things happen. At the same time, football is logical. Can Flamengo be champions? He can. But Palmeiras, in my opinion, run over Flamengo. Atropela, thus, wins against Flamengo at the weekend and the championship is over – he added.

Palmeiras and Flamengo have the most expensive squads in Brazilian football and are the protagonists of one of the country’s main rivalries. The clubs face each other this Sunday, at 4 pm, at Allianz Parque, in a match valid for the Brazilian Championship. A win can change the course of the competition.