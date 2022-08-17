Catia Fonseca out of the Band? Presenter reveals destiny

When saying goodbye to her audience in the Best of the Afternoon this Tuesday (16), Catia Fonseca ended up speaking out about rumors that she would leave the Band and change to another station. The rumor has taken over social media in recent weeks, since Globo decided to change its morning schedule, changing the Meeting to before Mais Você. Many bet that the presenter of the Band could go to the new schedule of the carioca station.

Putting a stone on the matter, Catia used her show space to announce that she does not intend to change companies at this time.. The statement was made after the communicator announced that she would participate in the podcast. The All Programs Programan attraction that is recorded at Record’s studios.

“I told you and I’ll repeat it: 6 pm I’ll be there with Flavio Ricco on the podcast Programa de Todos os Programas. It’s going to be very cool, it’s going to be live. , understand? It’s better to let me know because every place I’m going to give an interview, (they say) I’m going to the place, otherwise I won’t be able to go”, said Catia, affirming her commitment to the Band.

“I don’t want ten programs, only this one is wonderful. You can do a lot, we’re going to spend a lot of time traveling, it’s great. So let’s leave it at that”, he added. At the end of July, Datena had already spoken if her colleague would even say goodbye to Band.

Watch:

Catia Fonseca remains in the Band until further notice

Datena reacted to the news that Catia Fonseca would be in the sights of the carioca broadcaster. Bringing up the idea about the co-worker’s change to the competing channel, the journalist soon warned that she will not leave the Band.

“Cátia is by far the greatest presenter of Brazilian television. I was reading that Globo wanted to take her away. I was reading the other day, I think the day before yesterday. But it will stay here, of course”, he said.

Rumors that Globo is looking to have Cátia on its staff dates back a long time, but it took shape since Fátima Bernardes left the presentation of the Meeting. Many netizens suggested that Fonseca replace the journalist on Globo’s morning program.