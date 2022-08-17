CBF details seven more Serie B rounds; check game dates, locations and times | Brazilian series b

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) dismembered seven more rounds of Serie B: from the 29th to the 35th. The clashes are divided between the 6th of September to the 16th of October. In addition to the dates, the times and locations of the matches were also defined.
In the Segundana classification table, Cruzeiro leads easily, followed by Bahia, Grêmio and Vasco da Gama.
Series B Trophy — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Check out the full Serie B schedule below.
September 6th (Tuesday)
- 21:30 – Vila Nova x Guarani
September 7 (Wednesday)
- 7pm – Ponte Preta x Sport
- 21:30 – Sampaio Corrêa vs Novorizontino
September 8 (Thursday)
- 21:30 – Criciúma vs Bahia
September 9 (Friday)
- 7pm – Nautical x Brusque
- 11am – Ituano vs Tombense
- 4pm – CSA vs CRB
- 18:30 – Londrina vs Chapecoense
- 21:30 – Cruzeiro x Operário-PR
- 4pm – Gremio vs Vasco da Gama
September 12 (Monday)
September 13 (Tuesday)
- 19h – Worker-PR x Guarani
- 21:30 – Ponte Preta x Ituano
September 16 (Friday)
- 7pm – Vasco da Gama vs Náutico
- 21:30 – Tombense vs Londrina
- 21:30 – Novorizontino vs Gremio
- 11am – Chapecoense vs CSA
- 16:30 – Brusque vs Vila Nova
- 7pm – Sampaio Corrêa vs Criciúma
- 20:30 – CRB x Cruzeiro
September 20 (Tuesday)
- 7pm – Vila Nova x CRB
- 20:30 – Gremio vs Sport
- 21:30 – Guarani vs Novorizontino
September 21 (Wednesday)
- 21:30 – Cruise x Vasco da Gama
September 23 (Friday)
- 7pm – Nautical x Sampaio Corrêa
- 21:30 – Londrina vs Ponte Preta
- 11am – Ituano vs Brusque
- 7pm – Bahia vs Operário-PR
- 18:30 – Criciúma vs Chapecoense
September 26 (Monday)
September 28 (Wednesday)
- 7pm – Ponte Preta x Cruise
September 29 (Thursday)
- 19h – Tombense x Novorizontino
- 21:30 – Vasco da Gama vs Londrina
September 30 (Friday)
- 7pm – CSA vs Guarani
- 19h – Worker-PR x Vila Nova
- 7pm – Sampaio Corrêa vs Gremio
- 21:30 – Chapecoense vs Bahia
- 11am – Brusque vs Criciúma
- 3pm – Sport x Nautical
- 18:30 – Ituano vs CRB
October 3 (Monday)
- 8pm – Guarani vs Londrina
- 8pm – Sampaio Corrêa x Ponte Preta
October 4th (Tuesday)
- 7pm – CRB vs Chapecoense
- 7pm – Brusque vs Sport
- 19h – Worker-PR x Vasco
- 7pm – Gremio vs CSA
- 7pm – Vila Nova x Criciúma
- 21:30 – Nautical x Tombense
- 21:30 – Novorizontino vs Bahia
- 21:30 – Cruise x Ituano
October 7 (Friday)
- 7pm – Criciúma x Nautical
- 20:30 – CSA x Sampaio Corrêa
- 21:30 – Vasco da Gama vs Novorizontino
- 11am – Chapecoense vs Operário-PR
- 4pm – Bahia vs Brusque
- 16:30 – Ituano vs Guarani
- 16:30 – Londrina vs Gremio
- 18:30 – Tombense x CRB
- 7pm – Ponte Preta x Vila Nova
October 11 (Tuesday)
- 7pm – Guarani vs CRB
- 21:30 – Sampaio Corrêa vs Chapecoense
October 13 (Thursday)
- 21:30 – Worker-PR x Brusque
October 14 (Friday)
- 7pm – CSA vs Londrina
- 20:30 – Vila Nova x Cruzeiro
- 21:30 – Novorizontino vs Náutico
- 16:30 – Tombense x Ponte Preta
- 7pm – Criciúma vs Ituano
- 4pm – Sport vs Vasco da Gama
- 4pm – Gremio vs Bahia