CBF studies using VAR line favorable to attack as Premier League

with Igor Siqueira

The CBF refereeing commission is considering adopting thicker VAR offside lines that favor attack as in the Premier League. But for that, it will first be known if FIFA and the International Board authorize this type of procedure. Second, it will listen to clubs and federations to see if they approve the move to the 2023 season.

In the Premier League, thicker lines were adopted in the video referee to mark the positions of defender and striker. So when the two traits overlap the offensive player’s position is considered legal. What ends up with millimetric impediments that cancel out goals, as has happened in the Brazilian, and favors the attack.

At first, the CBF has already contacted those responsible for the Premier League’s VAR to understand how the system works. And it already has general information about what the video referee lines are like there.

Subsequently, the CBF arbitration commission will consult the IAFB (International Board) and FIFA to find out if this type of practice is allowed by football laws. Thus, it could obtain authorization for future modification of the national VAR.

After that, the CBF will call clubs and state federations to hear about a possible change to the VAR offside line. In other words, the entity would only go ahead if there was support for the project from the country’s football community. This consultation could, of course, only be for the 2023 Brazilian and Copa do Brasil since it is not possible to change guidelines in ongoing championships.

The CBF’s decision to study the Premier League’s offside lines comes amid criticism of goal disallowances for very tight plays. One of them was Internacional’s goal against Fluminense, at the weekend, for the Brazilian. The German colorado striker had his feet in his field (which is a cool position), but part of his torso was leaning in front of the rival field. The VAR noted offside. The decision was considered correct in the confederation because that is the rule.

In the CBF arbitration commission, there is a discussion on the subject with considerations of both sides. It is understood that there were no millimeter offsides in the past, before VAR. But at the same time, there is the argument that the game of football gets faster and faster and small advantages are more important than before.

Another point that will be analyzed at the end of the season is the VAR operator, Hawk-eye. The company provides services to CBF and Conmebol, and its contract in Brazil ends at the end of the year. There have been system failures either at the offside line or video referee inoperative in games. The entity must open a bid, but it will not necessarily change the operator. This will depend on the analysis of proposals.